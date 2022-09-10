Ukrainian forces enter the city of Izium

Zelensky celebrates the recovery of 30 villages 0:41

(CNN) — Ukrainian forces entered Izium after forcing Russian troops to withdraw, an official involved in the operation to liberate the strategic eastern city told CNN on Saturday.

Izium, which is located near the border between the Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, had been under Russian occupation for more than five months and had become a major center for the invading armed forces.

“We just started to clear the city. The first military units are inside,” the officer told CNN.

A spokesman for the Bohun Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces said in a statement on Saturday that “the Russians escaped and left behind weapons and ammunition. The city center is free.”

Several videos of Ukrainian troops standing at the Izium sign at the entrance to the city were posted on Telegram.

Supposedly, part of the footage was shot by a reconnaissance unit of the 25th Ukrainian Parachute Brigade. Over the video, a voice is heard saying: “We are in Izium. Everything will be Ukraine. Our flag is already here.”

Earlier in the day, the head of the Russian-backed Izium city administration, Vladislav Sokolov, was quoted by the Russian state news agency RIA as saying the situation in Izium was “very difficult”.

“As a result of constant shelling by Ukrainian troops over the last two weeks, there has been a lot of destruction in the city,” Sokolov said. It is not known exactly when Sokolov spoke with RIA.

Ukrainian forces had already entered the town of Kupyansk, some 48 kilometers (30 miles) north of Izium, while apparently meeting little resistance.

Retaking the two cities is a major strategic victory for Kyiv, five days after Ukrainian forces launched a swift armored drive east through the Kharkiv region. Russia was using Kupyansk as a rail hub to resupply its forces and Izium as a launch pad for attacks south into the Donetsk region.

Oleksiy Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister, said on Saturday that Ukraine’s allies are “amazed” by the recent successes of the country’s armed forces.

Speaking at the end of a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Reznikov said Ukraine’s “partners were positively amazed by the dynamics of our troops’ activities” in the south and east. from the country.

Russia sends reinforcements

As Russian forces struggle to counter the Ukrainian advance in the east, Moscow is trying to bolster its military units.

Video footage taken by a Russian military journalist, Yevgeniy Poddubny, shows Russian helicopters arriving in the region and at least one unloading an armored vehicle.

Poddubny reported that the Russian military headquarters was using Mi-26 helicopters to reinforce units in Kharkiv with men and armored vehicles, redeploying reserve troops in both Kupiansk and Izium.

“Helicopters are arriving at landing points along the line of contact… Reinforcements will help stop any further advance of the Kyiv regime,” Poddubny said.

In a later report, he said that Kupiansk had come under artillery fire from the Ukrainian armed forces and that a bridge across the Oskil River in the city had been badly damaged.

“Our reserves are reaching the front line,” Poddubny said. “The defense of Kupiansk continues.”

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday that his troops had “liberated and taken control of more than 30 settlements in the Kharkiv region.”

“Measures are being taken to control and secure the territory in some villages in the region, we are gradually taking control of new settlements, we are returning the Ukrainian flag and protection for all our people everywhere,” Zelensky said in his daily address. .

scenes of destruction

Advancing Ukrainian troops have reported scenes of destruction as they retake areas from Russian control.

The head of the military administration of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Syniehubov, said he had toured recently liberated areas where the Russians had “left behind broken infrastructure and houses, lots of trophies and heaps of garbage,” and posted photos of the scenes on Telegram.

“People, without exaggeration, welcomed our soldiers with tears in their eyes,” Syniehubov said.

“The residents, of course, need help. Most of the villages do not have electricity or gas. In the near future, we will restore them and bring humanitarian aid.”

He said that the chief of a liberated village had been detained on suspicion of collaborating with the Russian occupation forces and warned any other collaborators that “no traitor will escape responsibility”.

drop in morale

Ukraine says some Russian troops are now deserting due to “significant losses” they have suffered.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on Friday that there had been at least 15 defections.

The soldiers abandoned their uniforms and wore civilian clothes in an effort to remain inconspicuous as they tried to return to Russian territory, he said.

The last week has seen the most ambitious ground attacks by the Ukrainians since Russia launched its invasion.

Video and satellite images that have been geolocated by CNN show that those advances have involved sustained attacks on command posts, ammunition depots and fuel reserves far behind the front lines.

A senior US official said Ukrainian forces had achieved some success attacking Russian supply lines, with the intention of cutting off and isolating Russian troops west of the Dnipro River.