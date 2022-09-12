Ukrainian forces multiplied the Russians by 8 in the lightning counteroffensive, acknowledges a senior Russian official

Drafting

image source, Getty Images Caption, Ukraine claims to have recaptured 20 villages in Kharkiv on Sunday.

Ukrainian forces were eight times the Russian forces during last week’s “lightning” counterattack in the Kharkov region, a senior Russian official acknowledged.

During an intervention on Russian television, Vitaly Ganchev admitted that the Ukrainian army had taken villages in the north and had reached the Russian border.

Kyiv claims it has regained control of more than 3,000 square kilometers of territory in a major breakthrough in the war that has now been going on for more than six months. The recovered territory would be equivalent to twice the area of ​​Mexico City.

The BBC cannot verify the figures given by the Ukrainian authorities.

But the Ukrainian Army maintains that only in the last 24 hours has recovered twenty townsin a continuous counteroffensive carried out in the northeast of the country.

Natalya Humenyuk, spokeswoman for the military command of southern Ukraine, assured this Monday in an interview with the local media channel 24that some units of the Russian army in the south are determined to negotiate with the Ukrainian fighters.

UK defense officials say the Ukrainian military’s successes will have “significant implications” for the way Russia operates in the war.

“A vile and cynical attempt at revenge”

For its part, the Ukrainian authorities have accused Moscow of carrying out attacks on the country’s civilian infrastructure in “revenge“ for the setbacks who has suffered on the battlefield.

President Volodymyr Zelensky assured that Russia aims to “deprive people of light and heat” by causing power cuts in eastern Ukraine as revenge for the Ukrainian counter-offensive.

image source, Getty Images Caption, A thermal power plant in Kharkov was damaged following a Russian missile attack.

The Russian Army launched a wave of missile attacks on Ukraine this Sunday, which has caused power outages that have affected millions of people in the Kharkov and Donetsk regions, in the east of the country.

Oleg Synegubov, governor of Kharkov province, reported Monday that at least one person had been killed in the bombing.

For his part, the mayor of the city of Kharkov, Ihor Terekhov, stated on Monday morning that the energy service had been reinstated and called the attack a vile and cynical attempt at revenge for the advances of the Ukrainian army.

Shortly after noon he reported that the power was out again.

Oleksii Reznikov, the country’s defense minister, noted that the priority now is secure territorial gains achieved in a week of rapid progress in the Kharkov region.

The Russian Army appears to have left behind large amounts of military equipment and ammunition after withdrawing from areas it had occupied since the first weeks of the war.

A Russian battle tank maker reportedly began “24-hour” production after setbacks.

According to reports, workers at Uralvagonzavod, Russia’s largest manufacturer of armored vehicles, based in the industrial city of Nizhny Tagil, have not been allowed to go on vacation due to “production necessity”.