Ukrainian forces resist surrendering to Russia at Azovstal plant

Ukrainian forces entrenched at the Azovstal steel plant, last bastion of the resistance against the Russian Army in the devastated port city of Mariupol, in the southeast of the countryThey said this Sunday that they will not give up.

“Surrendering is not an option because Russia is not interested in our lives,” Ilya Somoilenko, an intelligence officer with the Azov battalion, said during a video-streamed news conference.

“We, all military personnel in the Mariupol garrison, We have witnessed the war crimes perpetrated by Russia, by the Russian Army,” he added.

“All of our supplies are limited. We still have water. We still have ammunition. We have our personal weapons. We will fight until the situation is resolved in the best possible way”, said Samoilenko, who spoke in Ukrainian and English during the conference.

Many civilians were there with the Ukrainian fighters in dire conditions until the last women, children and the elderly were evacuated on Saturday, according to the Ukrainian government.

According to kyiv, the evacuation operations, sponsored by the UN and the Red Cross, They allowed about 500 people to be removed in a week.

Mariupol, a southeastern port city that had about 500,000 inhabitants before the war, It has been almost totally destroyed, after two months of Russian bombing.

U2 singer Bono gives a concert in the kyiv metro

Irish singer Bono of the group U2 gave a concert at a kyiv metro station on Sunday, during which he praised Ukraine’s fight for “freedom” and called for peace to come soon.

From the platform of a metro station in the Ukrainian capital, the legendary 61-year-old musician and guitarist The Edge performed several of the group’s classics like ‘Sunday Bloody Sunday’, ‘Desire’ or ‘With or Without You’.

“The people of Ukraine are not only fighting for their own freedom, They are fighting for all of us who love freedom,” said the singer.

Bono also made reference to the conflicts that have devastated his country, Ireland, and the problems that have been unleashed with its powerful British neighbor.

“We pray that they will soon enjoy a bit of this peace,” he added.

The unexpected performance of Bono – who throughout his career has collaborated in multiple causes, including the fight against poverty and AIDS – took place while anti-aircraft sirens were heard in kyiv and in the east of the country the fighting intensified.

At one point in the concert Bono invited a Ukrainian soldier to sing a version of ‘Stand by Me’.

Among the small audience that attended the performance were members of the Ukrainian armed forces. “It’s some good emotions, that’s all,” said one of them.

EU continues difficult negotiations on Russian oil embargo

The countries of the European Union (EU) continued on Sunday the difficult Negotiations to overcome the obstacles that stop the project of a European embargo on Russian oilparalyzed by several Member States, especially Hungary.

The ambassadors of the 27 member countries have to meet “at noon” in Brusselsa European diplomat told AFP.

On Friday they failed to reach an agreement on the sixth series of sanctions against Moscow, presented on Wednesday by the European Commission. This bill provides for an embargo on Russian oil by the end of the year, but the measure raises eyebrows among some countries.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, whose country is heavily dependent on Russian energy, warned on Friday that the Brussels proposal threatened “European unity.”

To adopt the sanctions, the unanimity of the 27 members is necessary.

“There is no political blockade, but it is necessary to guarantee alternative sources of supply to the interior countries that depend on Russian oil by pipeline. And it’s not an easy thing”, assured the European diplomat.

“These are new infrastructures and changes in technology, which involve not only European funding, but also agreements between various Member States. We move forward, but mechanically it takes time,” he added.

work continues “to respond to the security of supply concerns of certain countries”, reiterated another diplomat.

*With information from AFP.

