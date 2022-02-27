Ukrainian Government Raises Over $10 Million in Crypto Donations

The government of Ukraine has raised more than $10 million in donations from cryptocurrencies, resorting to a method of crowdfunding to help you overcome the invasion of Russia.

The official Twitter account of the Ukrainian government published the addresses of two crypto wallets on Saturday, one that accepts only bitcoin and the other accepts ether and tethera token that resembles the value of the US dollar.

As of Sunday, those wallets have attracted $10.2 million in cryptocurrenciesaccording to research from blockchain analytics firm Elliptical. That’s in addition to the millions in digital currency donated to non-governmental organizations that support the Ukrainian military.

About $1.86 million of the money donated to the government of Ukraine it was generated through the sale of a non-fungible token, or NFT, originally intended to raise funds for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, Elliptic said.

cryptographic support

development shows how Ukraine is resorting to cryptocurrencies for assistance during Russia’s military offensive in the country, which began on Thursday.

“Cryptoassets like bitcoin have emerged as an important alternative method of crowdfunding,” wrote Tom Robinson, chief scientist at elliptical, in a blog post on Sunday. “They allow fast cross-border donations, which bypass financial institutions that might be blocking payments to these groups.”

The Ukrainian military initially suggested that it could not accept funds in digital currencies in bitcoin, with a statement on the government website saying that “national legislation does not allow the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to use other payment systems (‘Webmoney’, bitcoin, PayPal, etc.)”.

However, the government seems to have relaxed this position.

Separately on Sunday, the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov, asked the main exchanges of cryptocurrencies to block payments to Russian users.

“It is crucial to freeze not only addresses linked to Russian and Belarusian politicians, but also to sabotage ordinary users,” Fedorov tweeted.

