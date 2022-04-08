Ukrainian is raped by Russian soldiers: “I don’t want to live anymore” – Europe – International

Her voice cracking with emotion, Elena (her name has been changed) – tries to speak despite everything. Chosen by Russian soldiers for being the wife of a Ukrainian soldier, she was raped for hours by two of them.

It might interest you: What does it mean that Russia left the DD Council? H H. from the ONU?

This testimony exemplifies the fears of human rights organizations that show evidence of the use of rape as a “weapon of war” in Ukraine.

It might interest you: Zelensky urges the world to act to stop Russia’s war against Ukraine

Interviewed in Zaporizhia, a city where thousands of displaced people forced to flee their homes by the Russian occupation in southern Ukraine arrive daily, this blonde woman waits for a bus to join her four children in Vinnytsia, in the center of the country. .

From the first day of the invasion, February 24, he sent them there, far from his home in the Kherson region (south), in the front line against the advancing Russians.

Her husband, who has been fighting pro-Russian separatists in Donbas in eastern Ukraine for two years, was sent to the front and Elena was left alone to move her belongings.

But as a result of the danger of that journey and the presence of Russian soldiers, she was unable to find a vehicle to empty her house and it was then that the tragedy occurred, on the afternoon of April 3, says this mother of a family.

“Around 3:00 p.m. I went to a store. While I was queuing, Russian soldiers came in and started arguing with customers,” he continues.

It is because of people like her that this war broke out. She is the wife of a military man.

“I didn’t understand what they were talking about, but I realized that one of the inhabitants was pointing his finger at me saying ‘it’s a banderovka,'” Elena recalls. The man was referring to those nostalgic for the Ukrainian ultra-nationalist leader Stepan Bandera, who collaborated with Germany. Nazi against the Soviet Union.

“It is because of people like her that this war broke out. She is the wife of a military man,” the man added, according to Elena.

‘Without a word’, says abused woman in Ukraine

I will find everything I need once I reach my destination. I just want to reunite with my children.

“I saw them watching me as I rushed out of the store. I barely made it home when the two Russian soldiers came through the door behind me. I didn’t have time to pick up the phone to call for help or do anything,” he says.

“Without a word they pushed me on the bed, placed a machine gun on me and undressed me,” says the young woman before bursting into tears.

“They hardly spoke, apart from sometimes calling me ‘banderovka’ or saying to each other ‘it’s your turn’. Then, around four, they left because it was their turn to stand guard” at their camp.

Elena says she hasn’t talked to anyone yet, not even a doctor or a psychologist, let alone her husband.

“I’m a midwife, I did the first cures myself,” she explains. “I will find everything I need once I reach my destination. I just want to be reunited with my children,” she adds.

When asked about her physical and psychological state, she begins to cry again: “I feel disgusted. I no longer want to live.”

Previous cases of rape after Russian invasion

Russian soldiers committed sexual violence against Ukrainian women and men, against children and the elderly.

The Ukrainian branch of the NGO La Strada, which defends women’s rights, has so far received “calls concerning seven cases of rape of Ukrainian women and children by Russian occupiers” on its green number, said an official by telephone. of the organization, Aliona Kryvuliak.

But do you think there will be much higher figures when the shock of the victims begins to dissipate.

“There can be hundreds, even thousands, of women and girls raped,” Kryvuliak estimates.

The first call, on March 4, from Kherson, spoke of “the gang rape of a mother and her 17-year-old daughter by three men.” The other cases were reported in the kyiv region “after March 12,” she says.

“Russian soldiers committed sexual violence against Ukrainian women and men, against children and the elderly,” Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said in a statement released this week.

The prosecutor insisted on the need to gather evidence, although she recognized the difficulty of doing so in a country at war, in areas where the telephone signal or the electrical network are disturbed.

But it is undoubtedly a more expeditious justice that Elena imagines for her rapists and their accomplices.

“I am sure that Ukraine will recover those territories in the hands of Russian soldiers and that ours will take revenge,” she says. “And I will point the finger at those inhabitants who pointed me out. I will show them to my husband,” she promises, without revealing what punishment she believes would be equal to the crime she suffered.

AFP

More world news

-She is Ketanji Brown, the first afro judge of the US Supreme Court.

-Mexico: bus crash leaves at least 60 injured

-Peru declares a state of emergency in the road network due to the trucker strike