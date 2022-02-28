Ukrainian military creates videos to prove to his daughter that he is still alive | International | News

Social networks bridge borders. Facebook has shown us when we get a friend request from a distant friend that we haven’t seen for a long time. Or Instagram, when we know the current status of a family member who said goodbye to the country to meet new goals.

Currently, in the midst of disputes and bombings that Ukraine faces against Russiathe networks are once again a medium for citizens who have said goodbye to their families by deal with the current war conflict.

This story has as main characters a Ukrainian soldier and his daughter. The man started uploading videos to TikTok to show signs of life the ones he loves In some of them she dresses her in her uniform, helmet and weapons while she dances, to ease the little girl’s worry.

Family photograph of the Ukrainian soldier together with his daughter. Photo: Instagram @kovalenko8380

His colleagues, who are also facing the current situation, accompany him in some of the videos to send the same message to close relatives. The tapes have been uploaded to the platform with the user of alexHook2303.

The last post I would have uploaded was five days ago, an issue that caused concern to users who follow it. five soldiers, in the middle of a desert field, pretending to be a band appeared in it, using their weapons as if they were instruments to the rhythm of Smells Like Teen Spirit, of Nirvana.

However, on Saturday, February 26, he did a ‘live’ indicating that he was still alive. (I)

