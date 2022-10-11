News

Ukrainian parliamentarian calls for Russia to be recognized as a terrorist state

Posted at 23:12 ET (03:12 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

Ukrainian parliamentarian calls for Russia to be recognized as a terrorist state playing



1:28

Posted at 21:09 ET (01:09 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

Terror in Ukraine: terrifying images of the new Russian bombing


1:29

Posted at 20:09 ET (00:09 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

The shocking videos of the deadly attacks in Ukraine


2:51

Posted at 19:45 ET (23:45 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

This is how the Russian missile attacks on Kyiv were experienced


2:06

Posted at 19:44 ET (23:44 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022




4:00

Posted at 18:52 ET (22:52 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

How does the Kerch Bridge attack affect Putin?


2:59

Posted at 15:49 ET (19:49 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

"For us it is terrorism": the view of Kyiv after the Russian attacks


1:23

Posted at 15:47 ET (19:47 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

Refugee citizens at a Kyiv metro station sing their national anthem


1:03

Posted at 11:16 ET (15:16 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

young bang kyyiv


1:07

Posted at 10:13 ET (14:13 GMT) Monday, October 10, 2022

These Russian attacks damage "critical infrastructure" from Ukraine


2:51

Source link

