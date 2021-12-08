Ukrainian powder magazine. Video confrontation between Biden and Putin. Joe threatens, the “Tsar” smiles

Two hours and five of tense and nervous video conversations in which the American president, flanked by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, reiterated his “support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine”, but he also called for a “return to diplomacy”. And precisely the American willingness to negotiate gave the Russian president an almost obvious success on points. Vladimir Putin in fact took advantage of that availability to reverse the picture of the confrontation over Ukraine. And so – having removed the ghost of a threatened invasion – it has re-proposed the prospect of strategic conflict that can be resolved through a negotiation between Washington and Moscow. The operation, studied well in advance, allows the “Tsar” to dismiss the so-called “Normandy format” based on the mediation – already defined inadequate by the Kremlin – of Paris and Berlin to transform it into a direct dialogue with Washington. A transformation that gives Moscow back that role of “alter ego” and forced antagonist of the great American power that Putin has never given up. Sure, the American president eventually avoids finding himself paralyzed in a devastating confrontation, but he fails to prevent the summit with Tsar Vlad from turning into a concession to the Russian president. After all, Putin had already won when Joe Biden and his staff, worried about the alleged threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine, had decided to face a two-way summit via videoconference. The choice of the White House was certainly disadvantageous, but in part also obligatory. And not only for the hermetic impenetrability of a Russian president in whose choices very few are able to distinguish the boundary between bluff and genuine threat. Many other factors contributed to condemning Biden. Certainly the decision to put China in first place in the ranking of strategic opponents did not help him. That choice conditions his entire foreign policy and prevents him, in the case in question, from hypothesizing an armed confrontation with Russia. To do this, he should review a strategic plan oriented, from the first days of his mandate, to the Indo-Pacific quadrant. A quadrant on which the glacial Vladimir did not miss the opportunity to inflict a painful thrust on him in the hours preceding the summit. In India, where he was on an official visit, the tsar closed an agreement with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the supply of the S400 anti-aircraft missile system. As if to say that even on the Indo-Pacific quadrant an ally like New Delhi – crucial for the strategic opposition to Beijing – prefers to loosen relations with Washington and thicken those with Moscow. A bad signal resulting from that Afghan debacle which – in addition to fueling a growing mistrust in American power – also conditions the clash with Moscow. In fact, in the event of an invasion of Ukraine – as Biden and his collaborators are well aware, none of the European allies would participate in a US-led military response. Precisely for this reason, the US president could not help but put on the table the threat of devastating sanctions capable of cutting off Moscow from all banking channels and condemning it to economic, financial and commercial isolation. But the threat, however serious, ultimately proved useless. Indeed, the Tsar had no intention of moving his tanks over Kiev. It was enough for him to start the negotiations on Ukraine and turn them into a two-way relationship between the Kremlin and the White House. A role that allows him to deal on an equal footing with the United States and forces Biden not only to listen to its requests, but, at least in part, to share and accept them.