Ukrainian president accuses NATO of allowing bombings

In a bitter and emotional speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy censured NATO for refusing to impose a no-fly zone on his country, saying it would leave Russia totally free as it intensifies its airstrikes.

“All the people who die from this day on will also die because of you.because of their weakness, because of their lack of unity,” he said in a late-night speech.

“The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of cities and Ukrainian peoples by refusing to create a no-fly zone,” he added.

NATO on Friday refused to impose such a zone, warning that doing so could spark an all-out war in Europe against Russia, which possesses atomic weapons.

“All the alliance could do today was to pass through its supply system 50 tons of diesel for Ukraine. Maybe so we could burn the Budapest Memorandum,” Zelenskyy said, referring to security guarantees given to Ukraine in 1994 in exchange for the withdrawal of its Soviet-era nuclear weapons.

“You will not be able to pay us with liters of fuel the liters of our blood spilled by our common Europe”, he declared.

He noted that the Ukrainians will continue to resist and have already destroyed Russia’s plans for a lightning invasion after “enduring nine days of darkness and evil.”

“We are warriors of light”, said. “The history of Europe will remember this forever.”