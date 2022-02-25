Ukrainian president regrets that his country was left “alone” against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelensky lamented on Friday that his country was left “alone” to defend itself against the Russian invasion, which claimed at least 137 lives in the first 24 hours.

“They have left us alone to defend our state,” Zelensky said in a video posted on the presidential account.

“Who is ready to fight with us? I don’t see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine a guarantee of NATO membership? Everyone is afraid,” he lamented.

The president indicated that at least 137 Ukrainians, “137 heroes”, died during the first day of the Russian offensive and that 316 were wounded during the clashes.

The president also decreed a general military mobilization to try to contain the Russian offensive that, in less than 24 hours from its start, is dangerously close to the capital Kiev.

“We have received information that enemy sabotage groups have entered Kiev,” Zelensky warned, asking citizens to be vigilant and respect the curfew.

The president indicated that both he and his family remain in Ukraine even though Moscow has identified him as the “number one target”. “They want to politically destroy Ukraine by destroying its head of state,” he deplored.