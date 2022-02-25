Ukrainian president regrets that his country was left “alone”

The ukrainian president Volodimir Zelensky lamented on Friday that his country has been left “alone” to defend itself against the Russian invasion, which claimed at least 137 lives in the first 24 hours.

“They have left us alone to defend our state,” Zelensky said in a video posted on the presidential account.

“Who is willing to fight with us? I don’t see anyone. Who is ready to give Ukraine the guarantee of adherence to the NATO? Everyone is scared,” she lamented.

The president indicated that at least 137 Ukrainians, “137 heroes”, died during the first day of the Russian offensive and that 316 were wounded during the clashes.

The president also decreed a general military mobilization to try to contain the Russian offensive that, in less than 24 hours from its start, is dangerously close to the capital Kiev.

“We have received information that enemy sabotage groups have entered Kiev,” Zelensky warned, asking citizens to be vigilant and respect the curfew.

The president indicated that both he and his family remain in Ukraineeven though Moscow identified him as “target number one”. They want to politically destroy Ukraine destroying their head of state,” he deplored.