Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could make an appearance at the Oscars ceremony

File photo: Self-proclaimed Hollywood ambassador Gregg Donovan with a sign supporting Ukraine (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, could make a video appearance during the Oscars ceremony next Sunday, with the aim of carrying a message to the world about the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During the last weeks there have already been appearances of this type before legislative chambers such as the House of Commons in the UK, the European Parliament in Brussels, and the US Congress.

According to several American media such as The New York PostZElensky had a series of talks with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, whose members are debating whether to allow a brief appearance by the president.

Volodimir Zelensky speaking before the Swedish parliament (Paul WENNERHOLM / TT News Agency / AFP)

It is not clear if he would appear live or in a recorded message. The discussion within the Academy is whether the Oscar should remain apolitical as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues.

The initiative would have come from the humorist Amy Schumer, who will be one of the presenters of the ceremony and who has acknowledged having contacted the organization of the event to try to materialize her project. However, he admitted that his initiative is unlikely to succeed.

“Yes, I have proposed it. He wanted to find some way that Zelensky could appear via satellite or with a pre-recorded speech, because The Oscars have a millionaire audience around the world. I would have no problem doing something like that, but unfortunately I am not the one who produces the gala”Schumer explained during her time on her friend Drew Barrymore’s ‘talk show’.

Amy Schumer (REUTERS/Jeenah Moon)

The artist also wants to highlight the human drama that emerges from a Russian invasion that has already left thousands dead and millions displaced.

“I think there is some pressure in the sense that many want that [el evento] It’s like a vacation where everyone forgets what’s going on for one night. But there are so many eyes and ears on the Oscars. I think it’s a great opportunity for certain comments to be made, even jokes that highlight the current scene “Schumer added.

Chain ABCwhich will broadcast the ceremony, spoke in favor of Zelensky, a former actor, making a statement.

Meanwhile, it is rumored that the one who will make a statement is the Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis, who together with her husband Ashton Kutcher raised about USD 35 million for Ukrainian refugees. Zelensky has expressed his gratitude for the efforts of Kutcher and Kunis.

File photo of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

As they showed warnings like the one from Leonardo DiCaprio on the climate crisis or Joaquin Phoenix’s outrage over the artificial insemination of cattle, celebrities are rarely shy about making political statements at the Academy Awards, despite accusations of hypocrisy.

“It all depends on how they approach the matter,” said the columnist The Hollywood Reporter, Scott Feinbergin an interview with AFP. “If it sounds like they’re preaching or instructing, it’s not going to go down very well. But if it is something felt or with feelings, I think we will have another result, ” he added.

