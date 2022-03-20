Ukrainian refugee reception in Milan, Lampugnano hub will soon open at the bus station

Every day a few dozen people arrive from Ukraine by train: Marco Granelli, councilor for security, said this on Saturday 19 March, explaining that 55 arrived on Friday and almost the same number on Saturday. All are diverted to the hub in the Mortirolo underpass, which has just opened, which functions as the first reception point for Ukrainian refugees for registration, covid swab and distribution in centers managed by municipalities or third sector organizations in case they have not a fixed destination for them, for example in a family. In Milan the centers of viale Ortles and via Aldini are active, for example.

“Everyone also had access to the health network thanks to the Ats and a first dignified welcome thanks to operators and volunteers from civil protection and other associations”, added Granelli: “This is Milan: together citizens, associations and institutions to welcome those flee from war, but also to say no to the wars of those who want to extend their power with terror and repression, of those who are afraid of the advance of democracy and freedom “.

In the meantime, as already announced, another hub is ready to be added, at the Lampugnano bus station, another key point of arrival for people from Ukraine. It will be managed by Emergency. And another hub is already active in Bresso, because many coaches, including private ones, arrive there. Later, other buffer points could be organized at the Ukrainian consulate or the Orthodox church in Milan. According to the government directive, Ukrainian refugees must undergo the covid swab within forty-eight hours of arriving in Italy.

According to regional data, 89 covid-positive Ukrainians were found up to 18 March. For them, isolation is triggered (for the negatives, on the other hand, five days of medical self-observation are foreseen with the obligation of Ffp2). The positives are addressed to the two ‘covid hotels’ currently open in Milan, namely the structure in via Adriano and the Mokimba Montebianco in via Monte Rosa.