Ukrainian refugees, a thousand in Piacentino. Only 40 are vaccinated against Covid

The wave of Ukrainian refugees on our territory does not stop and yesterday reached a thousand arrivals. Thus also the reception system is called upon to adapt to the multiple needs they need: housing, food supplies, health coverage, school insertion. Without forgetting solidarity in the form of sending basic necessities to the areas most affected by the war.

Yesterday morning Anpas, in the square behind the police headquarters in viale Malta, set up a field structure adjacent to the house-clinic for tampons, also set up by Anpas and purchased some time ago on the initiative of Editoriale Libertà.

“Arrivals continue at an incessant pace – explains the president Paolo Rebecchi – this was a way to bring more comfort to the people who, after having obtained the documentation from the police, wait before undergoing the swab “.

Associations, institutions and the local health company work in synergy to try to guarantee vaccination coverage for new arrivals. And here the difficulties are not lacking. The numbers updated on Thursday say so: of the 964 refugees, only 40 agreed to undergo the Covid vaccine. Everyone else would have refused at the moment. Just as many mothers have so far been quite refractory to basic vaccinations for their children. This fact would be complicating school placement.