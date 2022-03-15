Ukrainian refugees: out of 430 swabs, 5 positive for Covid. More than 300 are missing

Currently 748 refugees have been reported or taken into care. For 702 of them the STP code has already been issued (foreigners temporarily present).

430 swabs were performed: not all Ukrainians who passed through the Police Headquarters, in fact, then went to the mobile clinic set up in the parking lot in Viale Malta, in Piacenza.

The positives ascertained so far are 5. The Covid vaccinations made are 15. The refugees are for the most part women (69%).

The mobile clinic active behind the Police Headquarters is open from Monday to Saturday from 10am to 6pm. “Here the quick antigenic swabs are made for the diagnosis of any SARS-CoV-2 virus infection; health professionals verify the person’s vaccination status and propose missing administrations. Children and adults, depending on their age, are then referred with an appointment to Community Pediatrics or Migration Medicine for a specific treatment “- explains Ausl.

To facilitate the taking charge of Ukrainian refugees who in recent days have not followed the path to receive the health care offered by the Piacenza Local Health Authority, two stations will be activated in the Province:

– in Castel San Giovanni, in the vaccination hub, Thursday 17 March from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm

– in Fiorenzuola, in the vaccination hub, on Friday 18 March from 2.30pm to 4.30pm

In the two centers it is possible, with access reserved for Ukrainian refugees, to verify and generate the STP, make an antigenic swab, do the anti-Sars-COV-2 vaccination, check the vaccination status and receive an appointment for treatment in Pediatrics of Community or Migration Medicine (depending on age).