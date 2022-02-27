Ukrainian Soldiers Die After Defying Russian Ship That Ordered Them to Surrender on Black Sea Island

An incident that occurred on an islet in the Black Seaguarded by a small Ukrainian detachment that engaged a Russian Navy shiphas become an act of heroism for the Government of Ukraine, which has highlighted the courage of the soldiers, who died after defying the Russians.

According to various media, a Ukrainian soldier displaced to the islet of the Black Seaknown as Snake Island, could not contain himself and confronted the warship that threatened to bombard the detachment.

The incident occurred on Thursday while the russian troops They launched their assault on Ukrainian territory from various flanks, by land, sea and air.

According to the audio of the radio exchange, released by the Ukrainian outlet Ukrayinska Pravda (Ukrainian Truth), when the Russians approached the islet, the Russian officer says: “This is a military warship. This is a warship.” Russian military. I suggest you lay down your arms and surrender to avoid bloodshed and unnecessary casualties. Otherwise you will be bombed.”

Hearing the warning, a soldier from the Ukrainian detachment on Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Island, replies: “russian warshipfuck you.” And those were the last known words heard from the island.

Posthumous Heroes of Ukraine

The thirteen Ukrainian soldiers stationed on the island died on Thursday in the Russian bombardment, as confirmed by the Ukrainian president himself, Volodimir Zelenski, according to media reports.

“All the border guards died heroically but they did not give up. They will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously, ”Zelensky confirmed in his message.

Snake Island is located about 30 miles (about 48 kilometers) from the southern tip of the Ukrainian mainland, in the northwest of the Black Seaand about 300 kilometers (185 miles) west of the Crimean peninsula, the Ukrainian territory that Russia annexed in 2014.

Although it only has an extension of about 18 hectares, a report last year cited by CNN and prepared by the independent group of experts Atlantic Council described the place as “key in relation to the maritime territorial claims of Ukraine” at Black Sea.

Highlighting its strategic importance, Zelensky chose it last year as the location for an interview with the Ukrainian media ahead of a summit to try to reverse Ukraine’s annexation of Crimea. Russia, according to the Atlantic Council report. (EFE)

