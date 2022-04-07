Ukrainian soldiers receive training in the US to use armed drones

Ukrainian soldiers are being trained in the United States in the use of the Switchblade armed drones that Washington is sending to kyiv, a senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday.

Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said it was a “very small” number of Ukrainian soldiers who were already present in the United States before Russia invaded their country.

“We took the opportunity to train them for a few days, especially on the Switchblade drones, so they can come back … and train their colleagues in the Ukrainian military,” according to Kirby.

The spokesman added that about 100 drones have been sent to reinforce the Ukrainians’ fight against Russian troops. These types of drones are essentially remote-controlled bombs directed at enemy targets.

“They arrived there at the beginning of the week,” the spokesman said, adding that the Ukrainian soldiers in training “is a small number, less than a dozen.”

President Joe Biden announced on March 16 that, among other types of weapons and ammunition that Washington was sending to Ukraine, it would also begin sending Switchblades.

Named for the way they spread their wings on launch, Switchblade drones are also known as loitering munitions as they can fly to target areas and stay there until a target is identified.

The operator can then direct it towards the target to make it explode.

In their original version, these weapons were small enough to be carried in a backpack, and were used by US troops in Afghanistan.

A larger version, with more explosives to attack armored vehicles, was developed by the United States, but the Pentagon did not want to confirm which of the two was sent to Ukraine.

The United States on Tuesday announced the release of another $100 million in military aid as Ukrainian troops recapture the outskirts of kyiv.

Six weeks after the start of the invasion, Kirby said that all Russian forces that had been deployed in the kyiv region appear to have left Ukraine.

“We believe that they have completely withdrawn from kyiv and Chernigov,” he added.

Moscow indicated it was preparing to intensify fighting in eastern and southern Ukraine, where its forces control large parts of the territory.

However, Kirby said the Pentagon “has not seen a tangible influx of forces or resources into Donbas,” he noted.