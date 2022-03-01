Ukrainian Svitolina withdraws from Monterrey tournament due to Russian rival

Midtime Editorial

Monterey, Nuevo Leon / 28.02.2022 15:14:16





As a protest against Russia’s invasion of his native country, Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina reported on social media that resigned from competing in the Monterrey Opena tournament in which she was one of the main attractions as she was the fifteenth seed in the WTA and bronze medalist in the last Olympic Games.

Born in Odessa, Ukraine, Svitolina asked for “understanding” to the Mexican public before his decision, putting his principles and firm belief that at this time his nation requires every show of support and affection to condemn the Russian acts commanded by Vladimir Putin, which has left great sports consequences for the land of the Tsars.

Svitolina resigned because she would play against Russian

The WTA Monterey had in his first round the match of the Ukrainian Svitolina against the Russian Anastasia Potapova. Again appealing to her convictions, Elina said that she refused to compete with Russian or Belarusian athletes until the end of the war in that region of Europe, where, fortunately, negotiations have already been held.

“I think that the current situation requires a clear position from our organization: ATP, WTA and ITF. Therefore, we, Ukrainian players, we request that you follow the recommendations of the IOC to accept Russian or Belarusian citizens only as neutral athletes, without showing any symbols, colors, flags or national anthems,” he published in a statement on his networks.

“Consequently, I want to announce that I will not play tomorrow (Tuesday) in Monterrey, nor any other match against Russian or Belarusian tennis players until our organizations make this necessary decision. I don’t blame any of the Russian athletes. They are not responsible for the invasion of our homeland. Also, I want to pay tribute to all the players, especially the Russians and Belarusians, who have bravely stated their position against the war. Your support is essential.”

FIFA suspended Russia from football

Since we mentioned the consequences in sporting terms of the Russian occupation in Ukraine, the Formula 1 suspended the Sochi Grand Prix scheduled for September and FIFA He just reported this Monday that he has expelled to the Russian Federation of all official competition at club and national team level, including the Repechage to Qatar 2022; therefore, the Czars will not be able to be in the World Cup.

This measure was described as “discriminatory” by the Russians, who assured that FIFA is “destroying sports bridges” for issues unrelated to the field, although the highest soccer body affirmed that these measures apply “until further notice”, leaving open some hope of reconciliation.