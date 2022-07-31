Ukrainian tycoon dies in Russian raid on the strategic city of Mykolaiv

Drafting

image source, Nibulon Caption, Oleksiy Vadatursky had an estimated fortune of $450 million, according to Forbes magazine.

One of Ukraine’s richest businessmen was killed along with his wife after a “massive” Russian bombardment of the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Oleksiy Vadatursky, 74, and his wife Raisa were killed when a missile hit their home overnight, Ukrainian media reported.

Vadatursky owned Nibulon, a group linked to the export of cereals. He too had been awarded the “Hero of Ukraine” award.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said Russia’s shelling had been the most intense against the city so far.

The attack caused damage to a hotel, a sports complex, two schools and a gas station, as well as residences.

Mykolaiv is on the main road to Odessa, Ukraine’s main port, and has been repeatedly attacked.

image source, Reuters Caption, Russia has bombed Mykolaiv for weeks, causing various damages in the city, like this school

Regional leader Vitaliy Kim said that Vadatursky “did a lot for the region Mykolayiva lot for Ukraine”.

“His contribution to the development of the agriculture and shipbuilding industry, the development of the region is invaluable,” he said on Telegram.

Nibulon has built many storage places and other infrastructure for grain export.

Ukraine and Russia are two of the main exporters of wheat and other grains, and the interruption of exports due to the war Food prices have skyrocketed around the world.

Both countries signed a UN-brokered agreement in Turkey last week with a view to easing the food crisis. But shipments from Ukraine are expected to slow amid security checks.

Ukraine accuses Russian forces of stealing grain from farms in territories they have occupied and exporting it via Crimea. Moscow denies the accusations.

Blow to the Russian holidays

In the meantime, Russia has canceled Navy Day celebrations on the occupied Crimean peninsula.

image source, AFP

The reason given by the governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, was an alleged Ukrainian drone attack on the headquarters of the Black Sea Fleet. That fleet has been based in Sevastopol for several years.

However, a senior Ukrainian official, Serhiy Bratchuk, dismissed the Russian report as a “provocation”.

“The liberation of our Crimea will take place differently and much more efficiently,” he declared.

Russian forces annexed Crimea in 2014. An act internationally condemned as illegal that triggered sanctions against Russia.

Navy Day is an annual Russian holiday, and celebrations are taking place this Sunday throughout Russia. President Vladimir Putin is witnessing them in St. Petersburg, his hometown.

image source, EPA Caption, President Putin and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu (right) reviewed the warships in Saint Petersburg.

In a message on Telegram, the governor of Sevastopol reported that “an unidentified object flew over the courtyard of the Fleet headquarters [del Mar Negro]” and that “according to preliminary data, it was a drone.”

He added that six people – fleet personnel – were injured although no one died, but he blamed those he called “ucronazis”.

Russia has frequently accused Ukraine’s authorities of being “Nazis” as part of the Kremlin’s propaganda campaign to justify its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

A published photo of Governor Razvozhayev shows him in a yard with scattered leaves, but no obvious structural damage. He said the celebrations had been canceled for security reasons.

image source, Razvozhayev/Telegram Caption, The scene of the alleged drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol.

In a previous attack on the Black Sea Fleet in April, the fleet’s flagship, the Moskva, was sunk in what Ukraine described as a twin Neptune missile attack.

Russia acknowledged there was a major fire on board caused by an ammunition explosion, but did not attribute it to a Ukrainian attack, saying the warship had sunk in a storm while being towed.

It is not yet known how many Russian sailors were killed or injured in that incident.

Meanwhile, in the north, in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city, was attacked by Russian missiles again, as reported in Telegram by the mayor of the city, Igor Terekhov. Three Russian S-300 missiles hit a school, destroying the main building, he said.

The BBC has not been able to independently verify this latest report.