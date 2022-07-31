News

Ukrainian tycoon dies in Russian raid on the strategic city of Mykolaiv

Oleksiy Vadatursky

Oleksiy Vadatursky had an estimated fortune of $450 million, according to Forbes magazine.

One of Ukraine’s richest businessmen was killed along with his wife after a “massive” Russian bombardment of the southern city of Mykolaiv.

Oleksiy Vadatursky, 74, and his wife Raisa were killed when a missile hit their home overnight, Ukrainian media reported.

Vadatursky owned Nibulon, a group linked to the export of cereals. He too had been awarded the “Hero of Ukraine” award.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said Russia’s shelling had been the most intense against the city so far.

