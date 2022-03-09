Ukrainian war, anti-aircraft sirens in Kiev. Russia: “Zaporizhzhya central outlet”

Ukraine-Russia War, anti-aircraft sirens sounded in Kiev and other cities in Ukraine. It is the BBC to report the reports, while the Ukrainian armed forces claim to maintain control of the capital Kiev despite attacks by Russian forces in the night and while fighting continues in various areas of the country on what is the fourteenth day of the war later. the Russian invasion.

Also in Kharkiv and Vinnytsia sirens sounded and the alert went out for residents to run to shelters, reports The Kyiv Independent.



The latest update released on Facebook by the General Staff and reported by the Guardian talks about fighting in the north and northeast with “combat operations” in Polisky and Volyn, fighting in the areas of Nizhyn, Ivanytsia, Trostyanets and also in the city of Chernihiv. In the south, according to the Ukrainian military, operations continue to secure “crucial airports and infrastructures”. The troops “in defense” of Kiev “are holding firm positions”.

The Russian National Guard has announced that the Ukrainian nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhya would now be under the full control of the Russian military forces. This is what the Russian agency Ria Novosti writes, quoting a representative of the National Guard. Everything “works normally”, she points out. According to the Russians, about 240 people have laid down their weapons.

For today it was announced a new temporary truce from 9.30 for the evacuation of civilians. This was announced by the Russian Defense Ministry, explaining that information on the humanitarian corridors from Kiev, Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Mariupol will be sent to the Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk. The authorities of Sumy, in northeastern Ukraine, have announced that the humanitarian corridor opened yesterday to allow the evacuation of civilians from the area will be functioning again in the city today. The BBC reports it. Yesterday, according to the Ukrainian authorities, about 5,000 people left the area near the border with Russia.Bound



In the meantime, however, at least one person died during the night and another 14 were injured in bombings that hit the Okhtyr area during the night. The authorities in Sumy denounced it, as reported by the Guardian, according to which according to Dmytro Zhyvytskyi some people are missing. Attacks on civilian infrastructure, including a station, government building and shops, were reported.

Deputy Prime Minister Vereshchuk reiterated yesterday that Ukraine will not accept Moscow’s offer to establish safe corridors for civilians to head to Russia. Kiev will only accept safe corridors leading west.

ZELENSKY – In an interview with ‘Abc’, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, regarding Crimea and the breakaway republics of Donbass, said: “We can discuss and a compromise can be found on how these territories will continue to live” . Ukraine, he explained, “is ready for dialogue but not for capitulation”. The key question, Zelensky stressed, “is how people will live in these territories, who wants to be part of Ukraine”. What’s important, he added, “is that Putin starts talking, starts a dialogue, instead of living in an oxygen-free information bubble. I think that’s where he is.”

