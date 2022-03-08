Ukrainian war, former Stakhovsky tennis player: “Putin will do like Hitler”

The conflict between Ukraine And Russia it has now reached the 13th day, with very high human costs both among soldiers and among the civilian population. The Ukrainian president Zelenski invited all the fighting-age population to return to Ukraine to defend their homeland from foreign invasion, and so did many sportsmen, such as the former tennis player Sergiy Stakhovsky.

Ukrainian war, the harsh testimony of Sergiy Stakhovsky

Spoken to the program Half past eight Of Lilli Gruber broadcast on La7the former Ukrainian tennis player talked about the situation in Kiev at this terrible moment. Stakhovsky he is a volunteer in the Ukrainian army for the sole purpose of defending his country. These are some of the statements he made to the program about what is happening in Ukraine:

“There is no right or wrong in my choice. If I hadn’t signed up, I would have felt guilty. Here in Kiev there are my father and my brother but I still feel guilty for having left my wife and my three children. I don’t know how to shoot and I have no experience in combat. Most of us have not been trained but we have a common ideal. This is the last resort “.

“There are no Russian forces in Kiev at the moment and the situation will remain so for a while longer. The world is on Ukraine’s side and I think all the sanctions against Russia have helped, even if it will take time to arrive. Right now Ukraine needs airspace closure and a no-fly zone. If Ukraine falls into the hands of the Russians, other nations will follow. Putin threatens with nuclear power and will continue to use this card. The only hope is that he will die, otherwise he will do just like Hitler when he was dividing Europe. It will split the nations in two ”.

“Crimea and the Donbass? Would Italy give up Sicily and Venice to give them to some other state? We must understand that if Ukraine falls into Russian hands, then it will be up to other nations ”.

Who is Sergiy Stakhovsky: from tennis player to soldier

Born on January 6, 1986, he was a professional ATP from 2003 to 2022, and achieved very good career results, reaching 31st position at ATP in singles in 2010 and 33rd in doubles in 2011.

He has never found real success in the most prestigious tournaments, but in his career he can boast the conquest of four titles 250 (Zagreb, Saint Petersburg, ‘s-Hertogenbosch And New Haven), all between 2008 and 2010.

In his career, the victory that gave him the greatest prestige was undoubtedly the over Roger Federer in the second round of Wimbledon in 2013. He played his last career match in the first round of the qualifiers Australian Open 2022and after the defeat suffered against Jeffrey John Wolf announced his retirement from competition.

The other champions enrolled and the support of Novak Djokovic

Others already Ukrainian sportsmen, just like Stakhovsky, they decided to join the army to defend their country. For example, we can also name Vasiliy Lomachenko, two-time Olympic boxing champion and Oleksandr Usyk, former heavyweight world champion.

Support for the courage of Stakhovsky it also came from Novak Djokovic, who, as reported, wrote personally to his Ukrainian colleague:

“Stako, how are you my friend? I think about you. I hope that the situation will calm down as soon as possible. Tell me where can I send you help… financial help or any other kind of help… ”.

