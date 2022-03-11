Ukrainian war, is Vladimir Putin crazy? The yellow on the disease and the “psychotic delirium” of drugs

Is Vladimir Putin crazy? From possible illness to drug addiction: the possible reasons behind the escalation that led to the war in Ukraine

Vladimir Putin reason rationally or is completely crazy? This is the question that arises Sandro Modeo in an article written in the “Corriere della Sera”. The writer tries to shed light on the psychological condition of the Russian leader and on particular psychiatric problems that could have played a fundamental role in the escalation of events that led to the war in Ukraine. Reference is made to a possible “neuropsychological alteration, due to the various pathologies that Putin suffers or would suffer from, and the related therapies to treat them“.

We would talk about possible problems with the spine, even “a spinal cord tumor“, Or a cancer, “whose symptoms would be compatible with some of Putin’s walking difficulties and certain postural restlessness. He himself once recalled the ‘very severe back pain’ suffered by his father (passed away on 2 August ’99 for unclear causes), indicating a possible hereditary predisposition“.

A cancer that we often deal with corticosteroids, underlines the writer, “which can induce, especially in large quantities and prolonged periods, wide-spectrum mood alterations, according to subjective reactions, from depressive down to manic exaltation“. But they could affect opioid analgesics which can induce, in addition to addiction, “paranoid ideas, apathy, depression, cognitive slowdown; and the fact that Putin may have also taken anabolic steroids, no less insidious in producing character alterations towards anger, aggression and psychotic disorder“.