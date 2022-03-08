Ukrainian war, raw material prices skyrocketing: what to buy

The war unleashed by the Russia in Ukraine continues to weigh on the markets. The European stock exchanges start the first session of the week in deep red. The hypothesis of new sanctions, including a ban on importing the Petroleum of Moscow, affects the increase in the costs of raw material, that skyrocket. there what you buy and what costs more.

War in Ukraine: what to buy and what it costs more

The race does not stop metals, as the war conflict in Ukraine becomes increasingly bitter. Still live on palladium, which rises by 10% and approaches $ 3,300 an ounce. On the other hand, aluminum is almost + 4% at over 4 thousand dollars a ton (speaking of Ukraine: this is why the war can affect our pockets).

The most pronounced increase is always the nickel (+ 25%), which with futures on 1,500 kilo contracts jumped to almost 38 thousand dollars. The copper instead it grew marginally by 0.89% ($ 10,700 for the 25,000-pound contract). Fly thegold rising to $ 2,000 an ounce The stoxx 600 area index fell 2.7%.

On the stock market, the price lists weigh banks (here, in detail, the effects of the war in Ukraine on mortgages in Italy) and the car (-4%). Utilities also down (-2.2%), col gas price which rises to 252 euros in Amsterdam (+ 31%) and in London to 611 pennies at the Mmbtu (+ 32%). Energy shines (+ 3.6%), with the oil price soaring to the stars. The WTI stands at 122 dollars a barrel and the brent at 124 dollars.

Raw materials, skyrocketing prices: what costs more

Significant increases also with regard to other primes. The price ofaluminum, which rises by 3.6%. New record for the price of grainwhich reaches 430 euros per ton on the Paris Stock Exchange, with a + 9% compared to last Friday.

From the point of view of currencies, theEUR on dollar it is down to 1.0830 in London. The ruble still declining against the dollar while the Moscow Stock Exchange is still closed. The Russian currency, which traded at 75 against the dollar before the war in Ukraine, changed hands to 140 against the greenback, with a further drop of 17%.

Because Italy imports so many agricultural raw materials

Speaking of wheat and corn, why does their cost affect Italy so much? L’Hungarydue to the war, he decided to hinder national exports of cereals, soy and sunflowers. In Italy, therefore, one in four farms that depend on is at risk for feeding animals from corn imported from Hungary and Ukraine, which have blocked shipments.

These two countries are Italy’s main suppliers. Coldiretti then raised an alarm, denouncing “the irresponsible behavior of a country that is part of the European Union such as Hungary which it also blocked the export of wheat and other cereals such as rye, barley, oats and soy and sunflower seeds until May 22 ”.

For Coldiretti, there are 8.5 million pigs, 6.4 million cattle and over 6 million sheep to be saved. But why does Italy import so many agricultural raw materials? The reason is in the low wages paid by industries to farmers, forced to reduce national corn production by almost a third in the last 10 years.

In this period of time, one out of five wheat fields have also disappeared, with the loss of almost half a million hectares of cultivated land because many industries, according to Coldiretti, have preferred to continue to buy speculatively on the world market for years. taking advantage of the low prices instead of guaranteeing supplies with national products through supply chain contracts.