Ukrainian War Russia, Macron and Scholz in conversation with Xi Jinping

World

War in Ukraine: all possible scenarios of the conflict

The Russian invasion continues but the resistance of Kiev holds. There are several conceivable developments, from a brief confrontation to the involvement of other states, up to the world war. Here’s what could happen and how long the crisis can last

There war in Ukraine, which began on February 24 with the Russian invasion, continues unabated. The Ukrainian resistance holds but the dead are already thousands and the refugees will soon arrive in the millions. Diplomacy seems unable to make concrete progress and the Moscow-Kiev talks have not yielded results. Here’s what could happen

SCENARIO 1, THE SHORT CONFLICT – Russia has so far failed to give Ukraine an immediate push, as it probably expected. Putin could decide to increase the pace of the offensive, bomb with greater intensity and perhaps conquer the capital Kiev in a short time, as well as the ports on the Black Sea