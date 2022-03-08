Ukrainian War, Zelensky: “Recognize Russia as a terrorist state”

War in Ukraine, “please recognize Russia as a terrorist state“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the British Parliament with these words, calling for” tightening sanctions “and making sure that” Ukrainian skies are safe “.” Do whatever needs to be done to stay in line with greatness. of your country, “says Zeelensky, thanking the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in particular.” We ask for your help, the help of civilized countries, “he adds.

”We don’t want to lose what is ours, we don’t want to lose our country” he said, praising the ” heroic soldiers who kept fighting when the Russians told us to lay down our weapons ”. ” We will not give up and we will not lose, we will fight to the end, at sea and in the air, we will do it to defend our land at any cost, ” he adds, quoting Winston Churchill during the videoconference link. “We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the banks and in the streets,” he reiterates.

”We didn’t want this war”, Zelensky underlined, stating that “we are fighting with one of the strongest armies in the world”, but ” we were able to react ” always ” remaining human ” and saying that “ we do not torture those we capture ”.

In the Ukrainian conflict “we have heard that military alliances do not always work in the right way”, that is “that a no-fly zone cannot be imposed”.

“I maintain a constant dialogue with Emmanuel Macron” he tweets, then, after a telephone conversation with the French president. “We discussed the implementation of the agreements on humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of the population and the delivery of the necessary goods”.