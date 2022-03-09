Ukrainian woman shot down a Russian drone with a jar of tomatoes in Kiev – Europe – International

In the midst of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, A woman resident of the Dnieper district in Kiev claims to have shot down a drone russian with a jar of tomatoes.

According to the story he gave to the Ukrainian media, he was smoking on the balcony of his house when he heard a strange noise. Seeing that it was a drone, he took the first thing he found and threw it at the device.

Although she was afraid that the device would shoot or be identified, she decided to destroy it and defend herself. A fact that has gone viral on social networks in Ukraine.

The woman explained that it was one of her favorite tomatoes, since they came with plums.

The local media ‘Liga.Life’ found the woman and collected her testimony anonymously.

“I see something floating slowly. At first I thought the raven. And then I heard a buzz“reported the person involved.

He explained that although he thought about looking for a more forceful object to attack, he decided on the jar of tomatoes because it was what he had on hand. Then, She left her house with her husband, they looked for the device, they trampled on it and threw the pieces of the drone into different garbage cans.

According to the woman, they have already seen several drones in the area that, according to her, identify empty apartments so that later people come to loot them.

Lyubov Tsybulskaya, an adviser for strategic communications and security at the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, shared the story on her Twitter account, stressing that it is real.

In Kyiv a woman knocked down a Russian drone from a balcony with a jar of cucumbers. How did they expect to occupy this country? — Liubov Tsybulska (@TsybulskaLiubov) March 5, 2022

