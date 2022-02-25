Ukrainians die ‘like heroes’ after challenging Russians on Black Sea island

An incident that occurred on an islet in the Black Sea, guarded by a small Ukrainian detachment that confronted a Russian Navy ship, has become an act of heroism for the Government of Ukraine, which has highlighted the courage of the soldiers, who died in the incident.

According to various media, a Ukrainian soldier displaced to the Black Sea islet, known as Snake Island, could not contain himself and confronted the Russian warship that threatened to bomb the detachment.

The incident occurred on Thursday as Russian troops launched their assault on Ukrainian territory from various sides, by land, sea and air.

According to the audio of the radio exchange, released by the Ukrainian media outlet Ukrayinska Pravda (Ukrainian Truth), when the Russians approached the islet, the Russian officer said: “This is a military warship. This is a Russian military warship. I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid unnecessary bloodshed and casualties. Otherwise, it will be bombed.”

Hearing the warning, a soldier from the Ukrainian detachment on Snake Island, also known as Zmiinyi Island, replies: “Russian warship, go to hell.” And those were the last known words heard from the island.

The thirteen Ukrainian soldiers stationed on the island died on Thursday in the Russian bombardment, as confirmed by the Ukrainian president himself, Volodimir Zelenski, according to media reports.

“All the border guards died heroically but they did not give up. They will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously, ”Zelensky confirmed in his message.

Snake Island is located about 30 miles (about 48 kilometers) from the southern tip of the Ukrainian mainland, in the northwestern Black Sea, and about 300 kilometers (185 miles) west of the Crimean peninsula, the Ukrainian territory that Russia it was annexed in 2014.

Although it only has an extension of about 18 hectares, a report last year cited by CNN and prepared by the independent think tank Atlantic Council described the place as “key in relation to Ukraine’s maritime territorial claims” in the Black Sea.

Highlighting its strategic importance, Zelensky chose it last year as the location for an interview with Ukrainian media ahead of a summit to try to reverse Russia’s annexation of Crimea, according to the Atlantic Council report.

This story was originally published on February 25, 2022 6:12 a.m.