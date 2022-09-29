News

Ukrainians who have been warned to prepare to fight for Russia in the occupied areas

  • Abdujalil Abdurasulov
  • BBC News, Kherson

Stus, commander of the gunners
Stus, commander of the gunners, says the troops “should not underestimate our enemy.”

The advance of Ukraine to regain control in the southern regions of Kherson and Zaporizhia it has been much more limited than its successes in the northeast.Frontline positions are regularly targeted as both Russia and Ukraine try to advance.BBC’s Abdujalil Abdurasulovgot an access unusual to front in Kherson, a region where the Russian army told them to Ukrainian men who could be recruited to fight with them.

An old Soviet self-propelled howitzer called the Gvozdika or “Carnation” is deployed in an open field and moved into position. Its barrel rotates upwards. “Fire!” the command yells.

The gunners scramble away after the last shot.

Although the advance of the Ukrainian forces in the south is very slow, their artillery units are still busy.

