Ukrainians will have accommodation in the camp of the Tony Cabeza Fernández Foundation in El Seibo

A group of Ukrainians, who are staying in hotels in the eastern region, will have the option of a camp at Villa don Fernando, facilitated by the Tony Cabeza Fernández Foundation.

To the facility, located 17 kilometers from the city of El Seibo, Arrangements were made to accommodate guestsafter its owner Clara Guzmán made it known through her lawyer Carlos Mesa.

In principle it is spoken of 80 Ukrainian citizens that would be located in the place, which has with areas to serve 700 peopleas has been done on previous occasions.

Employees of the place confirmed that they make some arrangements at the disposal of their owners, to welcome the foreigners who, due to the fact that their stays in several hotels in Bávaro and Punta Cana are ending, are unable to fly to their country, due to the war held by Ukraine and Russia.

The villa, which is used as a camp, has been used by companies and religious entities for retreats and other activities, in addition to baseball players who used it as an academy.

for accommodation some entities have offered food, mattresses and the utensils that are required, while managing help from other entities.

stranded

Last Monday, the honorary consul of Ukraine in the Dominican Republic, Ilona Oleksandrivna, reported that around 3,000 Ukrainian tourists are stranded in the country, without the possibility of returning to their nation, as air connections have been canceled after the Russian invasion.

He also assured that of this group, some 1,200 do not have accommodation, a figure that will increase as the days go by, when their hotel reservations are exhausted.

Most of those 3,000 Ukrainian citizens are in the tourist hub of Bávaro and Punta Cana, in the east of the Dominican Republic.