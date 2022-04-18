Ulises Toirac publishes acrostic with the idea of ​​circumventing censorship as they did to Cubadebate

The Cuban comedian Ulysses Toirac posted a acrostic to circumvent network censorship, as the user who managed to sneak into the official portal Cubadebate the phrase “Díaz-Canel, singao” in a comment to a website post.

The artist published this Sunday on his Facebook profile an acrostic in which the phrase “Ulysses you are pin***” can be read.

In his publication he commented that he was thinking “of the famous acrostic (poem with the initials of each verse forming words) that appeared as a comment on an article in Cubadebate and the amount of ideas, questions and dilemmas that it raises”.

“There are those who affirm (friends that I consider very intelligent) that they would have passed a pig in a hare being a censor of the medium in question, and there are those who, knowing about literature, affirm that they would have felt a whiff in the lines that did not make sense. The truth is that since he is so full of ‘slogans’ [lemas] It is a real puzzle for whoever their salary is to approve or not what is allowed to pass in those comments. I do not think that the salary contemplates that degree of sagacity”, pointed out the humorist.

He assured that the author of the acrostic “put it in China” and “if he sent the poem from somewhere in Cuba without using a VPN, it must have been visited and visited a few hours ago.”

“Internet censorship is a serious thing and the ways to get around it are almost infinite, as many as there are brains connected multiplied by the IQ of each one… that is, the catastrophe. It is a battle with limited chances of success”, considered the Cuban comedian, and then shared his acrostic to “see if Zuckito lets me pass it like she did to Cubadebate”.

ORno idea haunted me

hefree as a butterfly

iblowing my morning,

ssure of her beauty

andextremely proud,

sroyal sentiments

ANDin that meditation

sin taking me a long time

youthe wind hit me so hard

acaressing my forehead

scoming my emotion

Dime, unprosperous cuban

andwhere do i find my cuita

Pthink, bard, what a syringe,

inepts there are everywhere

nno doubt, nor is it a chimera

gplay a joke on another

a cost of his moringa

The humorist’s acrostic was inspired by that of the Cuban who “played” the official portal Cubadebate and sent him a false poem in which he said the phrase “Díaz-Canel singao”.

The outlet published an article about the meeting between President Miguel Díaz-Canel and Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez, and a user identified as Ramiro Verdecia sent the “poetry” to the comments section.

It was an acrostic, a type of poetic composition whose letters (generally at the beginning of each verse, although they can be in the middle or at the end), when read from top to bottom form a word or a phrase.

In this case, Verdecia formed “Díaz-Canel singao” with the first letter of each verse, and apparently the publisher of Cubadebate didn’t notice, because the comment stayed posted for a while, before being deleted.

The The origin of the phrase is in a rap song by Al2 El Aldeano and Silvito El Libre entitled Diazkain which the authors attack Díaz-Canel and his management of the government in aspects such as repression, the increase in poverty, censorship and favoritism towards relatives of leaders.

It became popular as of April 4, 2021, when residents of the San Isidro neighborhood in Havana began to sing it, orchestrated by rapper Maykel Osorbo, his colleague El Funky and plastic artist Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara.