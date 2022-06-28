Ulises Toirac shares a photo of his adolescence: “Eat me, lions of the desert!”

The Cuban comedian Ulysses Toirac He shared a photograph from when he was 15 years old that has aroused all kinds of reactions.

According to Toirac, he was drinking his morning coffee and when he saw the old photo on his Facebook the liquid almost entered his nose.

“And without further delay!… Rudolfo Valentino from the Caribbean! Hahahahaha!!! Oh damn…”, he said.

Photo: Facebook Capture / Ulises Toirac

The comedian already published that image of him in 2013, in which he is seen with glasses, abundant hair on his forehead and his hands on his hips. According to what he said then, “with that face” he was capable of making girls fall in love.

“Buahahahaha! Oh… I pee… Eat me, desert lions!”, he expressed.

The shirt that Ulises wore was of the Yumurí brand, which was sold in those years in the so-called “parallel market”, at a more expensive price.

“I remember it like it was today! I think that was the pride!” he joked.

The post has generated more than 300 comments from friends and followers.

“How sexy!” Said an artistic producer.

“You are terribly charming! Just because of your smile and your good character, they surrendered at your feet. Sure!” said a pediatrician.

“What a pelazooo! What a bearing! Go Caribbean mangón”, joked a habanera.

“Russian meat cans didn’t make you fat,” said one freelancer.

“Little Chivichana,” a music student called him.

“The Mike Tyson of CUJAE”, named an Internet user.

Toirac often jokes unapologetically about his physical appearance and has published other photographs from other times in his life.

He recently took up Lis Cuesta’s tweet in which he said that Díaz-Canel was beautiful inside and out, and used it to ironize his own appearance.

“The one that is beautiful is inside and outside“, the actor wrote on his Facebook wall.