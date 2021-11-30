Ulss 2 opens a new Covid Point

Still queues and chaos at the buffer points in the province of Treviso: in the former Velo di Altivole and in the Customs area the most critical situations with queues that have sent the road system haywire for several hours.

For tomorrow morning, Wednesday 1 December, a summit in the Prefecture precisely to try to resolve the traffic and queues issue in the vicinity of Covid points. The meeting will also be attended by the director of Ulss 2, Franceco Benazzi, who explains: “Within seven days we will open a new buffer point in the Castellana area to ease the queues at the Covid point in Altivole while from tomorrow atex Treviso Customs Office two new lines will be added for buffering and streamlining the queues. I am in constant contact with the President of the Province, Stefano Marcon, to identify as soon as possible the place for the new buffer point which will be between Altivole and Castelfranco. The new vaccine center announced yesterday it will instead be opened in the area between Conegliano and Vittorio Veneto – adds Benazzi – In the last six days we have done 33,260 swabs at the provincial level (an average of 5,543 per day) of which 21,661 molecular tests “.

However, not only the new positives are increasing, but also the hospital admissions: «After the closure of the Day Surgery department – continues Benazzi – in the next few hours we will be forced to merge the” Women’s Orthopedics “department in Treviso to create 28 new Covid beds. To date we have 6 patients in intensive care in Treviso, 4 in Vittorio Veneto and one in Montebelluna, but what is worrying are the medical admissions: 75 in Vittorio Veneto, 30 in Treviso and 7 in Montebelluna. The new patient entered the ICU is a 74-year-old unvaccinated. The community hospital in Pederobba has been activated for patients in the recovery phase ». Three deaths are recorded in today’s bulletin: these are people aged between 72 and 95 with previous pathologies. Two had been vaccinated in May while one was not vaccinated. Also on the rise the provincial impact, which rose to 333 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (+29 compared to yesterday). Pieve di Soligo (379) and Asolo (311) the districts most affected. One positive out of three is under the age of 19, 98 classes in quarantine, 273 are being monitored. No Omicron variant cases in the Marca, 5,314 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours.