Ulss 3, 12 super clinics arrive with 28 million Pnrr and the Region

MESTRE – “An assignment dictated both by reasons of urgency to proceed as quickly as possible with the approval of the project to be tendered considering the tight deadlines set by the Pnrr, and for economic reasons of saving considering that the initial planning phase may be partially reused “. This sentence, included in the assignment for the executive planning of the new health district of Marghera, is enough to understand that now we have to rush and we cannot waste any more time, otherwise the funds arriving from Europe will be returned.

START TO THE RACE

Within a couple of months, after a stalemate that lasted years, Ulss 3 bought the former asylum of the nuns in Piazzale Municipio in Marghera, brought home the variant of the Municipality which will also allow to enhance (i.e. sell) the current headquarters in via Tommaseo, and now the assignment has been signed by Eng. Maria Stefania Fattoruso to “design” the new district and then immediately go to tender. To understand each other, Fattoruso had already signed in 2016 the preliminary project of the district that should have been built in place of that of via Tommaseo: a demolition and reconstruction hypothesized six years ago, but then the plans changed up to the current ones for a district which in the end will cost 7.8 million euros, but can count on 4 million from the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, as a “Community home and taking charge of the person”. The designer will now take up the initial drawings again, adapting them to the area just purchased by Ulss 3 Serenissima. In short, all time saved.

THE INTERVENTIONS

In the territory of the Venetian health authority, the “Community houses” – structures in the various districts that should be the physical place of proximity where the community can come into contact with the health and social care system, with particular attention to chronic patients no longer forced to always refer to the hospital – there will be a total of twelve: outpatient clinic on Lido, outpatient clinic in Venice hospital, outpatient clinic in via Cappuccina in Mestre, Marcon, Favaro, Martellago, Noale, Mira, outpatient clinic in Dolo hospital, socio-health center Cavarzere, hospital outpatient clinic in Chioggia and, in fact, in the district of Marghera.

Overall, the interventions will cost almost 28 million euros (some structures are already in place), of which 16,650,000 made available by the NRP and the remaining 11,290,000 euros from regional funds. In addition to Marghera, the other more substantial intervention is planned in the district of via Cappuccina, which will be expanded at the rear with an investment of 7.3 million, while interventions between 2.6 and 3 million euros are planned in Mira. Marcon and Chioggia.

THE ROAD MAP

So don’t joke. And it’s even less joking when you think that everything will have to be completed and made operational by 2026, that is, within four years, with projects and tenders that will have to be effectively closed between this year and 2023. “Times established not so much by the Region, but by the Pnrr itself and absolutely to be respected ”underlines the director of the social and health services of Ulss 3 Massimo Zuin. «The houses of the community will have an intermediate function between the district and the basic activities – adds Stefano Vianello, director of the territorial function of the Venetian health authority. General practitioners may also be included, although the clinics will obviously remain in the area, but the goal is to include first-level diagnostics by delocalizing what hospitals currently do, especially for the chronically ill ». And if this is already a challenge in the biblical times of bureaucracy, the other game will be to find doctors to “fill” the new structures. Although this bet, of course, does not belong to the Ulss.