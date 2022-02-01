Ultherapy is Jennifer Aniston’s favorite ultrasound non-surgical facelift

When it comes to aesthetic medicine, stars always appear a step ahead of ordinary people: often the gap that makes them “unattainable” in every sense is money, some treatments in fact have stellar prices and are niche and not very accessible others, on the other hand, spreading more and more, reach more sustainable prices, then becoming “mass” techniques and treatments.

This is the case, for example, of Jennifer Aniston, 52 years old, who over the years seems to have spent a real fortune in beauty treatments and is one of the most loyal customers ofUltherapy, a non-surgical ultrasound-based facelift.

She herself talked about this treatment during an interview a few years ago, precisely in 2015. After 7 years, we return to talking about Ultherapy and its effects judged to be “miraculous”: just look at the results obtained by the American actress, who always appears in splendid shape and has become an example cited when it comes to “natural” beauty and anything but compromised by excessive scalpels and retouching . We know well that in many famous cases the search for eternal youth has unfortunately failed, leaving evident signs.

Ultherapy, what is Jennifer Aniston’s beloved treatment

The technique uses a special ultrasound that recognizes the amount of collagen in the various areas of the face, neck and the like. Ultherapy it acts at a temperature of about 65 ° C and, through a complex mechanism, stimulates the fibroblasts to produce new collagen, which will replenish the area where the ultrasounds act.

Everything then revolves around collagen and its own production, which, as is well known, decreases over time, hand in hand with advancing age. And it is precisely in this context that treatments such as Ultherapy, which aim at stimulate the production of new collagen.

Ultherapy is currently the only one non-surgical facelift in circulation and is able to regenerate the skin in depth. It can only be done in specialized and approved centers, and its results are documented by dozens of clinical studies. A session can last from 60 to 90 minutes and the results are visible after about 2-3 months from the first treatment: it all depends on the timing of reaction of collagen stimulated with ultrasound.

The importance of collagen

But why is collagen so important in treating wrinkles? It is a protein that is part of the composition of skin tissues and accounts for about 6% of body weight in the human species.

His role it is fundamental for our body: it connects, supports and nourishes the tissues and is constantly renewed. It is important for keeping skin, tendons and bones healthy. Collagen is similar tohyaluronic acid, the difference is in their role: collagen is responsible for the elasticity of the skin, while hyaluronic acid retains water and binds to it.

Advancing age, combined with lifestyle and some bad habits can impair and slow down collagen production, and are:

Alcohol,

Smoke,

Stress,

Overexposure to UV rays.

For these reasons, several have been developed over the years products at a cosmetic level which aim to stimulate the body to produce collagen. They range from creams to food supplements. The power supply in fact it represents one of the best ways to slow down skin sagging and loss of elasticity. Ultherapy rightfully fits into this broad panorama as one of the most innovative techniques to counteract the signs of aging and facilitate the production of new collagen. And if Jennifer Aniston believed it, we can believe it too.