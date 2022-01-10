Ultherapy, the aesthetic medicine treatment chosen by the stars

It’s hard not to succumb to its charm: tense and firmer jaw, younger looking eyes, and raised cheeks – and all without the need for a single injection, not to mention avoiding the surgeon’s scalpel. This is the treatment Ultherapy by Merz Aesthetics, the non-surgical ultrasound facelift, a new obsession among celebrities, including the actress forever young Jennifer Aniston, 52, who mentioned it, in a 2015 interview for InStyle magazine, one of the favorite cosmetic procedures to keep her skin looking its best. We tried to deepen the subject with one of the luminaries of the procedure in Italy.

“A thermal increase is obtained at the level of the dermis where there is availability of collagen which is visualized through an ultrasound check”, explains the dr. Carlo Borriello, specialist in Maxillofacial Surgery with a studio in Lucca and Milan, Italian medical trainer for the Ultherapy treatment. “Collagen is a spiral-shaped protein present in the subcutaneous tissues and in the superficial bands. Thanks to the ultrasound system incorporated in Ultherapy we can recognize tissues rich in collagen and release energy selectively on the face, neck and other areas of interest. This energy will determine a stimulus to the formation of new collagen with consequent rejuvenation of the tissue, Ultherapy exposes the tissues to a temperature of about 65 ° C and which with a physical mechanism detaches peripheral pieces of the protein that stimulate self-repair by triggering the action of the fibroblasts. that will produce the new collagen localized in the precise point where the ultrasounds acted ».

“Collagen is a spiral-shaped protein composed of chains of amino acids, hydroxyproline, the element that appears fluorescent on the ultrasound scanner, facilitating the localization of collagen availability. These chains collapse at a temperature between 60 ° and 85 ° C, Ultherapy exposes to a temperature of 65 ° C and involves a reduction in the distance of the amino acid chains until they are destroyed. For a physical and endogenous mechanism the protein breaks down and the peripheral and free pieces in the breaking air stimulate a self-repair by triggering the action of the fibroblasts that will produce microcollagen localized in the precise point where the ultrasounds have acted ».

«The ultrasound rays are parallel but if they are focused in one point they converge and heat only in that point. The technique was borrowed from oncological surgery, a kind of so-called pre-surgical radiotherapy HIFU, or High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, which uses high energy for several seconds to generate tumor cell necrosis. The version applied to aesthetic medicine is called instead IFU, Intensify Focused Ultrasound»Explains Dr. Borriello.

Ultherapy performed on the eye area.

Ultherapy performed in the chin and neck area (before).

Ultherapy performed in the chin and neck area (after).

«It takes 180 days to complete natural healing, the fibroblasts are activated after 28 days from the insult, collagen is produced after 2 months and full effects are seen after 6 months. The further you go, the more this natural regeneration mechanism stabilizes. To keep the skin more taut and firm, typical of a non-surgical and natural facelift, the treatment should be repeated every two years “.

The price per area and treatment duration can be consulted on ultherapy.it

