Ultherapy, the non-surgical facelift: the non-invasive technique that awakens collagen and “pulls up” the skin

If many wonder how many Hollywood actresses always have a fresh and bright face, someone ventures to the hypothesis that Jennifer Aniston, Vanessa Williams and Paulina Porizkova are just some of the stars they use Ultherapy by Merz Aesthetics as an alternative to scalpel lifts. If the direct interested parties do not make any statements about it, there is Christie Brinkley which instead admits it. It became very famous at the planeral level in the 70s and 80s of the last century for the covers on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, today she is 67 years old, she still works as a model ea people.com stated to use it because “I want to look as beautiful as I feel”, he said. And judging by the smoothness of her complexion in this late November shot, it’s clear that it works. Let’s find out what the non-invasive method consists of, which also excites the doctors who offer it to patients more and more because it guarantees concrete results.

How it works

The technology used by Ultherapy, approved by the FDA in 2009 and arrived in Italy in 2015, allows skin firming and takes advantage of the action of eco-guided microfocused ultrasounds. “A thermal increase is obtained at the level of the dermis where there is availability of collagen which is visualized through an ultrasound check”, explains the dr. Carlo Borriello, specialist in Maxillofacial Surgery with a studio in Lucca and among the doctors authorized to carry out the Ultherapy treatment. “Collagen is a spiral-shaped protein composed of chains of amino acids, hydroxyproline, the element that appears fluorescent on the ultrasound scanner, facilitating the localization of collagen availability. These chains collapse at a temperature between 60 ° and 85 ° C, Ultherapy exposes to a temperature of 65 ° C and involves a reduction in the distance of the amino acid chains until they are destroyed. For a physical and endogenous mechanism the protein breaks down and the peripheral and free pieces in the breaking air stimulate a self-repair by triggering the action of the fibroblasts that will produce microcollagen localized in the precise point where the ultrasounds have acted ».

Ultherapy does not harm the skin because it has focused energy. “These are sounds that cannot be heard by the human ear, a sound energy that generates heat and that stimulates the fibroblasts to produce new collagen and elastin, fibers that together create a network that determines firmness and tone, and whose production decreases with age », explains Ginevra Miglior, Plastic surgeon and aesthetic doctor at the Miglior Viso Clinic in Milan in partnership with Farmacia Boccaccio and in Forte dei Marmi. It goes beyond the surface of the skin and penetrates deep into the skin tissues, leaving no marks or scars. «The ultrasound rays are parallel but if they are focused in one point they converge and heat only in that point. The technique was borrowed from surgery to treat patients with prostate cancer, a kind of pre-surgical radiotherapy called HIFU, or High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, which uses high energy for several seconds to generate tumor cell necrosis. The version applied to aesthetic medicine is called instead IFU, Intensify Focused Ultrasound»Explains Dr. Borriello.

«It takes 180 days to complete natural healing, the fibroblasts are activated after 28 days from the insult, collagen is produced after 2 months and full effects are seen after 6 months. The further you go, the more this natural regeneration mechanism stabilizes. To keep the skin more taut and firm, typical of a non-surgical and natural facelift, the treatment should be repeated every two years “.

How the session takes place

Compared to other equipment on the market, Ultherapy it is equipped with two handpieces. In addition to the device that generates the ultrasounds, in fact, the doctor has an ultrasound probe. “It is an instrument that allows you to see exactly at what depth the Smas (superficial muscular-aponeurotic system) is located, the anatomical structure of the connective tissue support system that loses dynamism over time: the ultrasonic energy will be directed here stimulant which can reach a temperature of 65 ° “. The level of depth varies according to the area to be treated and the handpiece has the possibility of striking the available collagen at three predefined distances: 4.5, 3 or 1.5 mm. “An anesthetic cream is applied before the instrument is used to reduce the tingling sensation generated by the heat, while the duration of the session varies, depending on the areas concerned, from 30 minutes to half an hour”, adds Dr. Miglior.

What happens next

Immediately after the procedure, treated skin areas can sometimes become swollen, red and sensitive to the touch. “However, these are minor discomforts that disappear within a few days. And, in any case, to hide the redness, after a couple of days it is possible to use the foundation. It is not an invasive or surgical treatment, and recovery is immediate, ”says the expert.

The results

It guarantees a gradual and natural-looking lifting, ideal for those looking for a touch-up without resorting to invasive techniques. Fights facial skin laxity, lowered eyebrows, redefines the jaw line, fights sagging under the chin, loose skin on the neck and lines on the décolleté. «It can be used from the age of 30 to combat the premature signs of skin aging. The results are not immediate but dynamic, because they manifest themselves over time in a progressive and underground way ”, explains Ginevra Miglior. In fact, repaired by the skin, the re-activated and re-generated fibroblasts produce new collagen and elastin which day after day develop, replacing the old tissue, creating the effect of lifting the skin. This evolution continues for a few months and stabilizes in a lasting way for about 12/18 months depending on the personal response.

Costs

The treatment is carried out by zones, and each has a defined rate. For example, for eyebrows and fixed eyelids the cost is 1,500 euros, 3,200 euros for the face and upper part of the neck, 2,000 euros for the neck and 2,000 euros for the décolleté. The overall treatment (eyebrows and eyes, face, neck and décolleté) is divided into two sessions and costs 5,600 euros.

Who can not do it

It is contraindicated for people with pacemakers and cardiac fibrillators, pregnancy, breastfeeding, in the presence of herpes and infections in the active phase and in all those situations that the doctor evaluates in the anamnesis phase.

It works alone but also in tandem

Ultherapy is equipment that can be used alone or combined with other procedures for further anti-aging effects. “In this case, the novelty is the UltraLift & Skin® technique, a registered protocol that combines it, enhancing its action, with 5 non-invasive treatments: calcium hydroxyapatite infiltrations stimulating; application of PRX-T3, a sheet gel based on trichloroacetic acid associated with biorevitalizing hydrogen peroxide; microneedling, a micro perforation that promotes tissue regeneration, e a Led mask with red light and hydrating infrared », explains Ginevra Miglior. This exclusive system is ideal between the ages of 40 and 60 because it acts not only in depth, but also on the surface because it improves the skin texture making it smooth and with less evident wrinkles.