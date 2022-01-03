ultimatum for the big goal

The victory against Empoli closed a 2021 however to be remembered for Milan, but did not completely erase the shadows due to the conspicuous slowdown in which the Rossoneri were protagonists in the final part of the calendar year starting from the draw in the Derby played in November.

The top of the table is four points away and the adventure in Europe is already over, one more reason to focus on the championship with qualification for the next Champions League as a primary objective, to be achieved also thanks to the grafts foreseen in the January market.

Milan, the identikit of the defender for after Kjaer

As is well known, the goal of the Rossoneri transfer market is to sign a central defender first tier to plug the absence of Simon Kjaer, out until the end of the season due to the serious knee injury suffered against the Genoa and to form a young but already high-level couple with Fikayo Tomori, who arrived just a year ago during the winter market and immediately established himself as the owner.

The name identified by the director of the technical area Paolo Maldini and by the ds Frederic Massara, under the supervision of Stefano Pioli, is that of Sven Botman, Dutch class 2000 in force at Lille, but reaching the goal will be anything but simple.

In fact, unlike Tomori 12 months ago, Botman is not an excess of a top team underestimated by the other major European clubs, but a well-known player and of whom the club that holds the card certainly has no desire to deprive itself.

Milan market, the strategy to get to Botman

Indeed, Lille first asked for 30 million euros for the sale of the player outright, a figure on which Milan does not seem willing to sit down to negotiate unlike the Newcastle, determined to take the first steps in the top club market after the transfer of ownership last autumn with the advent of the Saudi fund Pif, which in recent days also approached Inter.

Botman, however, seems to be more fascinated by the Milan court, ready to leverage also on the good relations with Lille, from which the Rossoneri have already taken Rafael Leao And Mike Maignan. Moreover, the French champion club needs liquidity and to make other sales after that of Jonathan Ikonè to Fiorentina, another sign that gives Milan hope.

The January market, however, has very different times than the summer one, with much less space reserved for reflections and strategies. For this reason, the managers of Milan and Lille have already scheduled a meeting in the next few days to understand the margins to find a meeting point: at the Rossoneri home they are pushing for the loan with right of redemption which can become obligation under certain conditions, which seems to be the only possibility to convince Lille, unwilling to get rid of Botman without already having the certainty of a collection at the end of the season.

Milan market, alternatives to Botman and the decision on Romagnoli

If the deal does not unlock, Milan will have to decide on the alternatives, represented primarily by Attila Szalai, a stalwart central class ’98 of Fenerbahce and the Hungarian national team and then from Abdou Diallo, a 25-year-old Senegalese from PSG, for whom the French are asking a lot and who is currently involved in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Pioli needs as soon as possible a defender with whom to lock up a department that has made water in the last month and that in the short term will not give up even the experience of Alessio Romagnoli, whose renewal of the contract expiring next June remains very difficult, but who will not leave Milan before the end of the season.

OMNISPORT