ultimatum Nigeria, by January 3 in Africa

Osimhen returns to Naples tomorrow: Nigeria ultimatum

Updates on Osimhen, Napoli and Nigeria who will have to play the African Cup in January. This is reported by Il Mattino:

Victor Osimhen is expected to return to Naples tomorrow. Because on Friday he has a medical examination, including tac, to get the go-ahead, eventual and not at all obvious, to return immediately to the field. Today the player is in Lagos, celebrating his 23rd birthday. But his Nigeria also awaits him with trepidation, which has called him up for the upcoming African Cup of Nations. «We expect that Victor Osimhen joins the rest of the Nigeria squad by at least 3 January“ Nigeria’s communications manager, Ademola Olajire, told BBC Sport Africa yesterday. «It is not necessary to react to every news in the media about the availability or potential unavailability of our players for the tournament. We are confident that our players, including Osimhen, understand the country’s desire for a fourth continental title. It is important that all our players show the same commitment and ambition shown by Osimhen ». In fact, in recent days, even before returning to Castel Volturno to start training, he had expressed his desire to participate in the continental event on Instagram. But the question is not an easy one. The doctors should have the last word. Doctor Tartaro, in recent days, has explained it well. “The player has the physiological need for fractures to heal.” Precisely the famous 90-day period expressed immediately after the operation following the very hard clash with Skriniar during Inter-Napoli.

