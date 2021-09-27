The film recommended in the afternoon on TV: “Ultimatum to the Earth” Sunday 26 September 2021 at 18:05 on Nove

Ultimatum to Earth (The Day the Earth Stood Still) is a 2008 film directed by Scott Derrickson, remake of the 1951 science fiction film of the same name. The protagonist of the film is Keanu Reeves, who plays the alien Klaatu with Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm,

The film was released simultaneously worldwide on December 12, 2008.

In 1928, an explorer on the Karakorum finds a strange luminous sphere and touches it, unconscious. The sphere, having obtained information on human DNA, flies away and disappears, leaving the explorer dumbfounded.

In 2008, a space guard system identified an object rapidly approaching Earth. Initially it is thought to be an asteroid, whose trajectory would lead it to impact New York. A crisis team meets urgently, which is called to be part of the scientist Helen Benson.

The object is actually a spaceship, which lands in Central Park. An alien comes out. For the tension, someone fires a shot and the being is wounded. Immediately afterwards another alien comes out of the spacecraft, which appears to be a gigantic robot, much more frightening, which, reduced to impotence all the nearby weapons, seems to deactivate.

Helen transports the injured alien to a study center, where it transforms and gradually takes on the form of the explorer, whose DNA was taken eight decades earlier: the aliens have the technology to take on human features to adapt to the planet and interact undisturbed among men. The alien, who says his name is Klaatu, would like to speak to the UN, but this possibility is denied him by the soldiers present in the center, who, on the contrary, try to extort information from him with hypnosis about a possible invasion project. of the earth by some alien army: Klaatu manages to free himself from the tools of hypnosis and begins to hypnotize the soldier who asked him the questions, obtaining the information to escape from the center. The military, however, mobilize all means to search for it.

Helen and her adopted son Jacob help Klaatu escape the clutches of the military and gradually discover his true intention. The alien, in fact, arrived on Earth as a representative of a confederation of civilizations, which has the task of preserving and defending the rare planets capable of hosting life, such as the Earth. The human race is accused of killing the planet and will therefore be exterminated. Consequently, humanity has to deal with extinction without the possibility of redemption.

In the escape, Helen and Jacob take Klaatu to a McDonald’s where an elderly Chinese man is waiting for him accompanied by his nephew. It turns out that he is an alien like Klaatu sent to Earth more than 70 years earlier as an infiltrator to study human behavior closely. In conversation with Klaatu he explains that by always being close to humans he realized that they are a destructive race that does not seem to be able to change; Klaatu has now decided to initiate the process of exterminating the human race to safeguard the planet. Surprisingly, however, his friend refuses to leave the Earth, despite being aware that this would cost him his life, saying that the Earth has now become his home and that in any case, there is also a positive aspect in human beings and that not they are all bad and unable to change.

Luminous spheres of all sizes arrive on Earth to save specimens of all species, before the extermination of humanity. This extermination begins when the alien robot is renamed Robo-Technological Organic Generator (GORT), frees himself from the place where he was locked up to be analyzed: he then turns into a swarm of small insects, which corresponds to the ultimate weapon for the elimination of the human race and its creations. In fact, it begins to move, devouring everything it encounters, including the weapons with which you try to stop it, increasing in size and appearing unstoppable.

Meanwhile, Helen, Jacob and Klaatu have fled into the woods by car and Klaatu reveals to Helen that the extermination of humans has begun and that he has no intention of stopping him for the reason stated above: Jacob, eavesdropping on the conversation from inside the car, fears that Klaatu is both an enemy and an impostor, especially when, upon the arrival of a policeman who wants to arrest him, the alien knocks him down by making the car that the policeman was driving to move in reverse even if he then brings him back to life by transforming, with his powers aliens, death in sleep. Helen then finds herself having to convince Klaatu that the human race can change and takes him to his father, scientist and Nobel Prize winner; the scientist explains to Klaatu that when you are one step away from the abyss that’s where you have the will to change. The conversation, however, is interrupted by the arrival of the military, called by Jacob who believes he has had confirmation that Klaatu is an enemy after discovering from a TV report that he is wanted as an alien plotting against the human race. Helen is captured, while Jacob and Klaatu escape into the woods. Jacob stumbles in the escape risking to fall into a canal and drown but is rescued by Klaatu. Jacob realizes he misjudged Klaatu and apologizes to him for calling the military.

Meanwhile Helen begs and obtains from the military to return, together with a single soldier who volunteers, in search of Klaatu to convince him to stop everything; Jacob and Klaatu call her and make an appointment with her at the cemetery where her father (who died the year before in the war) is buried because she would like Klaatu to bring him back to life as he did with the policeman. Arrived on the spot, Jacob begs Klaatu to grant his wish, but Klaatu tells him with regret that he cannot do it.

Witnessing Jacob’s sadness and the attack of the alien swarm that has meanwhile arrived, Klaatu is convinced that there is more to humanity as his Chinese companion had told him and understands that humanity has the ability to redeem itself: he decides to return with Jacob as well as Helen and her colleague arrived in the meantime, to the sphere of Central Park to stop the alien swarm. Arrived here, almost without a shot being fired because even the military have now surrendered, he manages to block the swarm by saving Jacob and Helen just in time but, unfortunately, not his colleague. Klaatu enters the sphere and flies away from the Earth along with it. As a final effect, a blackout is caused throughout the Earth and the whole human race falls into silence and reflection.

Directed by Scott Derrickson

With Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly and Jon Hamm

Source: WIKIPEDIA



