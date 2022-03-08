ultra-fast charging and smarter cameras

This MWC 2022 will be remembered for being the one in which the pre-pandemic normality has practically returned to the fair. Not only for achieving 60,000 visitors. In addition, new phones have been presented that have innovations of all kinds. Let’s look at some of the most prominent.

Before the doors of the MWC opened, Samsung made its own presentation of phones from the Galaxy series. But with them came an important announcement. Several Samsung phones and tablets will be guaranteed four years of operating system updates and five years of security patches.

The new Samsung add a longer update cycle, which extends its useful life. DPA via Europa Press / EP

Here Samsung is following in the footsteps of Apple, whose iPhones are known for their long lifespan, while putting other Android phone makers to shame. That leave their users in the lurch by hardly updating their phones. Thus shortening its useful life. Hopefully other Android phone makers will follow in Samsung’s footsteps.

Another thing that has attracted the most attention has been the fast charging of phones. If to date this was already very fast, at the fair numerous manufacturers have presented fast charging technologies that will allow the battery to charge at breakneck speed.

The Honor Magic4 is equipped with a high-quality camera system and advanced algorithms. Ramon Peco

Realme and Oppo, two companies with close ties, have announced 240-watt and 150-watt batteries. This enormous power runs into a problem: that the battery suffers stress that shortens its useful life. Oppo has come up with AI-based technology to remedy that problem.

In addition, hardware is incorporated to keep the phone’s battery in better condition. There are also innovations in the field of wireless fast charging. Honor has presented with its Magic4 a 100-watt wireless fast charging system. Something we had not seen to date.

Realme is improving its antenna technologies in phones like the GT 2 Pro. Ramon Peco

Precisely this phone introduces powerful innovations, at least on paper, in photographic technology. Especially since it merges the information from its three cameras to improve the images. It is not a technology that we have not seen before, Samsung for example introduced it in its Galaxy a long time ago, but Honor seems to have taken it to a higher level.

Samsung in its Galaxy S22 Ultra has used another interesting photographic innovation. In the battle to achieve a long-range zoom, the company has chosen to incorporate two cameras with telephoto lenses. One with three magnifications, which is ideal for portraits, and another with 10x magnification. The latter allows you to photograph or record video of objects that are at a considerable distance.

Oppo Find X5 Pro incorporates a specialized chip for its cameras and a five-axis stabilizer in the body and in the lens Oppo

Oppo has also presented in its Find X5 Pro a phone with a camera that incorporates a five-axis optical stabilizer, something that until now we had only seen in semi-professional or professional cameras. This allows you to take photos handheld, without the need for a tripod, with slower speeds. What affects being able to shoot with a lower ISO sensitivity and therefore with less noise.

We have also seen some innovations in materials, such as a plastic created by Realme that reduces the carbon footprint, more artificial intelligence applied to all kinds of tasks in the customization layers of Android 12, Honor has improved the microphones to avoid that our conversations do not can be heard by nearby people even in quiet spaces, and Realme offers an improved antenna system to improve everything from data reception over the mobile network to Wi-Fi signal.