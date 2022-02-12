Ultra-fast optical fiber has arrived in 8 other municipalities in Trentino: here are which – Technology

TRENTO. From December 2021 to the end of January 2022, eight Trentino municipalities have reached FTTH (Fiber To The Home) fiber optic connectivity: Vallelaghi, Cembra Lisignago, Fornace, Cavizzana, Novaledo, Telve di Sopra, Telve and Ronzone.

According to Open Fiber, the company that won the Infratel public tenders and is working on the construction of ultra-fast networks throughout the provincial territory, to date there are more than 93 thousand users in 94 municipalities that have ultra-broadband infrastructures and can then contact the partner operators of Open Fiber to activate the service.

A minority percentage of connections, especially for homes scattered in more decentralized areas, difficult to reach with the fiber optic cable, is made using FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) radio technology.

In the Autonomous Province of Trento the value of the project, financed with public funds, amounts to 72 million euros. The new network will remain publicly owned, while Open Fiber will manage and maintain it for the next twenty years. A large part of Open Fiber’s fiber optic network passes through the infrastructure that Trentino Digitale has set up in a timely manner over most of the provincial territory in recent years.