ultra molded in a latex set, it unleashes the Internet!

Sometimes all it takes is one look to go viral on Instagram: and that’s not Zendaya who will say otherwise. The latest photos of her dressed in a faded orange-red latex leather ensemble are causing a stir on the web and the sublime 26-year-old actress appears sexier than ever. And for good reason: the tight-fitting total look she is wearing was just unveiled barely two weeks ago on the catwalks of Milanese fashion shows, on the occasion of the Ferragamo spring-summer 2023 show. This fashion audacity at the height of sensuality would therefore announce a possible fashion story between the young woman and the Italian fashion house, in full revival?

Zendaya: loose shirt and Louboutin pumps in latex look

It was a carousel published on the Luxury Law Instagram account that unleashed the Internet crowds last night: several shots where Zendaya appears ultra molded in a set of tie and due orange latex signed Ferragamo. More divine and fatal than ever, the 26-year-old star also wears Louboutin stilletto pumps with their signature red sole. And if this sexy look unleashes social networks, it is also because it is very meaningful for the future of Ferragamo.

Zendaya: a new fashion story with Ferragamo?

By sporting this new generation Ferragamo look, Zendaya honors her status as a fashion icon but also pleads fashion allegiance to the new artistic director of the iconic Italian house, Maximilian Davis. Because the Instagram post published by his stylist Law Roach is anything but trivial. Indeed, in partnership with Valentino for several seasons, this fashion shoot in Ferragamo is a first for Zendaya.

In addition to being resolutely sexy in this skin-tight wet latex outfit that reveals her dream figure, the 26-year-old actress validates both the arrival of the visionary artistic director and a new fashion era: the cool renaissance of fashion. Salvatore Ferragamo house.