Ultra-processed foods increase kids’ risk of obesity

The link between consumption of ultra-processed foods, overweight, obesity and related diseases in adults has been proven by numerous studies, and convincing data is now available for children as well. What is less clear, however, is the relationship between this type of diet and health in adolescence. To fill the gap, now a study carried out by a group that has been dedicated to these issues for years, that of Carlos Monteiro (creator of the NOVA system) at the University of Sao Paulo in Brazil, which in commenting on the results proposes some comparisons between different countries.

Not having available detailed and updated nationally, the Brazilian researchers analyzed the American ones contained in the archive of the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (Nhanes), relating to the period between 2011 and 2016, collected on the basis of the food diary method of 24 hours. Participants – over 3,500 teenagers aged between 12 and 19 – were asked to detail everything they ate during a whole day, specifying quantities and times. Many of the boys were interviewed twice, two weeks apart. All the anthropometric measures of them were then considered and, in particular, the body mass index and abdominal circumference, then related to the official growth charts of the US CDC.

As reported on the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, based on the responses, the boys were placed in three groups: those for whom the ultra-processed accounted for up to 29% by weight of the food consumed, the adolescents for whom the share of ultra-processed was between 29 and 47 % and those for which it was equal to more than 48%, in a global range between 18.5% and 64%. Clinical data left no doubt: boys in the upper extremity were 45% more likely to be obese than those in the lower bounds, 52% more likely to have excess abdominal fat, and – more alarming data. of all – 63% higher risk of visceral obesity (fat deposited around internal organs, strong risk factor for various diseases), all parameters that correlate linearly with the risk of developing hypertension, type 2 diabetes, liver disease, cardiovascular, cancer, and dying from one of these diseases.

The association between ultra-processed foods and excess fat, referring to US kids, appears even more worrying, given that on average this type of product (food and drink) now represents 66% of what they eat. Based on another study published from 2021 by the same research group on Obesity Reviewsthis value rises to 68% for British children, while it is 19% for Colombians, and 27% for Brazilians.

What worries much, then, is the acquisition of bad eating habits from an early age, as also emerged in a 2019 survey by the Brazilian government, according to which 80% of children under the age of five regularly consume ultra-processed products . But once these habits have been established as a child, it is known that it is very difficult to eradicate them and take on new ones. And the same happens in many countries: the amount of fresh fruit and vegetables and fiber is decreasing more and more in favor of that of sugars, saturated fats, salt and additives.

All this makes the critical situation, according to the coordinator of these researches, Daniela Neri, who concludes: “We must go beyond consumer education, undertaking public policy actions on various fronts. Several strategies are possible, such as placing restrictions on advertising, especially when it is aimed at children, and increasing taxation on ultra-processed foods, while improving access to fresh fruit and vegetables. Another vitally important measure would be to force producers to include clearer information on labels, to help consumers make better choices ”.

