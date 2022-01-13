Ultra Rumble announced, it is a battle royale – Nerd4.life

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble it’s a battle royale based on the popular manga and anime series, loved all over the world. Publisher Bandai Namco has it announced from the pages of a Japanese magazine, where unfortunately the details are scarce.

My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble is in development for PC (will launch on Steam), Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch. For now the launch date is unknown.

However, according to the text of the article, My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble will see up to twenty-four players fight at the same time per game. Also it will be a free-to-play, so we can assume that there will be microtransactions to economically support the game, even if we have to wait for the definitive confirmation of the publisher to be sure.

One is currently planned closed beta of My Hero Academia: Ultra Rumble, of which we imagine that Bandai Namco will provide all the details. For the rest, the article explains practically nothing about the gameplay and how the various characters will be implemented.

Note that a few months ago, Bandai Namco registered the My Hero Ultra Rumble trademark, along with the My Hero Ultra Impact trademark. The latter was used for the global version of the mobile game My Hero Academia: Ultra Impact, so the former could become the name of the new game.