Ultra tight dress signed Dolce & Gabbana in which she has trouble walking

A week after the closing of the fashion week in Milan spring-summer 2023, Kim Kardashian and her ultra-tight dress do not stop agitating the Web. A unique and daring look that the reality TV star dared for the Dolce & Gabbana evening after the show held in her honor. The 41-year-old young woman had the privilege of collaborating with the Italian brand on the occasion of its new ready-to-wear collection called #CiaoKim. However, it seemed that the American star had some difficulty walking, climbing stairs backstage and sit in this fashion creation. The proof in support of this ridiculous situation in the TikTok video below!

Kim Kardashian and her ultra tight dress in which she can not walk

On September 23, Dolce & Gabbana and Kim Kardashian unveiled two short videos of Kim dressed as Marilyn Monroe and being chased by the paparazzi before changing her look by appearing in a very tight lace evening dress. The show opened with the second video showing Kim eating spaghetti in a strapless corset covered in tonal crystals. The American actually played a very important role during the presentation of the Italian brand. The famous duo asked the young woman to select her favorite pieces from the archives between the years 1987 and 2007 so that they could redo them. The result ? Printed, transparent or monochrome outfits in black, white and beige, all accompanied by rhinestones and lace.

Once the show is over, Kim K swaps her black dress for another tight dress, but even more sparkling. A very elegant look, but really not too practical! It was by jumping with both feet that the fashionista first tried to climb the stairs, before being rescued by her assistant.

Met Gala 2022: The star dares two dresses that belonged to Marilyn Monroe

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian is a big fan of tight, close-fitting clothes. Before Dolce & Gabbana’s super sparkly dress, there was Marilyn Monroe’s vintage dress at the 2022 Met Gala. What’s more, it’s not just any Hollywood actress dress, but the one color nude and embellished with crystals, worn on President John F. Kennedy’s birthday in 1962. But that’s not all. In her hotel room, the star quickly slipped into an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress. This time, a fir green sequined model that the American legend wore at the Golden Globes of the same year. Two birds with one stone !

Thierry Mugler’s crystal-embellished corset dress she wore to the Met Gala in 2019 and Balmain’s latex catsuit in 2020 are other iconic examples that will always be remembered. And although the star looked extra chubby at Milan Fashion Week a few days ago, she seems to be taking the situation with a smile.

Another sparkling Dolce & Gabbana look for her sister’s wedding

The link between Kim Kardashian and the Italian luxury house is not new. A few months ago, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Portofino under the sign of Italian fashion. And who better than Dolce & Gabbana to dress all the members of the family for this occasion? While the bride dared to wear a lace and satin corset mini dress, her sister decided to share several prints of her guest outfits on her Instagram account. The one who stole the show? The vintage and simply sparkling two-piece outfit.

#CiaoKim: The best looks to remember from the Kim X Dolce & Gabbana fashion show

Who says Kim Kardashian, says perfectly assumed sexy looks! Although the Italian brand’s high fashion aesthetic was definitely there during the show, it was presented in a darker version thanks to the American star. In the program ? Monochromatic outfits ranging from black to white through beige and gray. The lace, the glitter and animal print were must-haves at the fashion show. Transparent and tight clothes were also there to pay homage to the femme fatale par excellence. Here are a good number of the worked looks that particularly impressed us during the show Ciao Kim !

Black corset enhanced by crystals

The leopard pattern, the only print in the collection

Kim Kardashian dares the leopard print in total look at the exit of the fashion show

Glitter top and skirt combo

