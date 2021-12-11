Ultrafast from Enel X in Mondo Convenienza stores

Enel X will electrify the Mondo Convenienza stores by installing its ultrafast charging infrastructure in 10 locations.

The agreement provides for the activation by Enel X of hubs of ultra-fast charging with HPC magazines (High Power Charging). The sales points concerned are those in Piedmont, Lazio, Lombardy, Emilia Romagna, Veneto, Tuscany, Abruzzo, Umbria, Puglia, Calabria, Sicily and Sardinia. The possibility of expanding the ultrafast charging network to other stores is envisaged.

300 kw columns and much more in 10 points of sale

In addition to stations up to 300 kW, Mondo Convenienza will have the JuiceBox for home charging; the JuicePole, from 22 kW for public recharging, the JuicePump, public charging stations with a power of up to 150 kW and the innovative JuiceMedia, which combines the recharge service with those of advertising thanks to a digital panel.

“Electric mobility is no longer a bet, but a consolidated reality as indicated by the most important trends in the sector that point towards a rapid decarbonisation of transport “ he has declared Federico Caleno, Head of e-Mobility Enel X Italia. Thanks to the Mondo Convenienza network, he added «we will be able to offer customers innovative charging solutions that guarantee a quick, easy and safe driving experience ».

Mondo Convenienza specializes in large organized furniture distribution and furnishing accessories. Founded in 1985, today it has 3,500 employees, 44 points of sale and 41 logistics hubs in Italy. Since 2019 it has landed in Spain with 3 stores and as many logistics hubs.

“By providing people with a cutting-edge electric charging service, we concretely contribute to the spread of electric mobility in Italy, leveraging our widespread presence in the area” he has declared Dario Carosi, CIO of Mondo Convenienza.

The Recharge Partner plan for parking areas

The installation plan follows Recharge Partner, the formula that Enel X has studied for companies that want to install public access charging infrastructures in their parking areas. The formula drastically reduces the time for commissioning, avoiding the request for a new supply. Mondo Convenienza will also be able to obtain revenue from the kWh supplied by the JuicePole and JuiceMedia.

