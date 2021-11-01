Ultraprocessed and fast: foods that damage memory and fertility

Health begins at the table, it is never repeated enough. But having lifestyle habits that allow you to choose the healthiest foods is not easy. The daily run, the frenetic pace and tiredness at the end of the morning or at the end of the day lead to convenient solutions. In the name of highly flavored foods, easy and quick to prepare, appetizing. Including the use of fast food, whose popularity shows no sign of waning. But it is precisely in this area that the long-lasting pitfalls to our food-related health lie. Two recent studies confirm this, starting from a series of new data concerning ultra-processed foods.

The most attractive and among the most potentially dangerous

A team of researchers from New York University has published onAmerican Journal of Clinical Nutrition the result of a research that was carried out starting from the subdivision of food into four main categories. The first includes minimally processed foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, meat and milk. The second “samples” the foods prepared for domestic consumption by adding olive oil, salt, butter, sugar. The third category concerns canned foods such as fish and legumes. The fourth is the one that interests us the most: ultra-processed foods, i.e. frozen pizzas, carbonated and non-carbonated drinks, fast food, savory and sweet snacks, ready-made soups and processed and sweetened cereals for breakfast or snack. They are very appetizing and comfortable foods, they have a strong and immediate flavor and are ready or to be prepared in a very short time. In the US, their consumption is what provides 57% of daily calories to people of various ages, in the rest of the world the percentage is constantly increasing. With a risk that should not be underestimated, which concerns the brain’s ability to process and “retain” memory. The New York study crosses with the one published in Science Direct (and available in full here in English), during which ultra-processed foods commonly purchased and consumed by humans were given to rats. The result was a state of brain inflammation found in animals, which eventually leads to memory impairment. Only partially contrasts with the intake of foods that contain Omega 3 (such as oily fish, here our in-depth analysis). That’s not all, here we are at fast food and the use of flatates.

If health ends up “plasticized”

On the Journal of Exposure Science & Enviromental Epidemiology A study was presented that detects the presence of flatates in the most popular foods chosen in fast food chains. 64 different foods ranging from different types of pizza, sandwiches, Tex-Mex dishes were examined and flatate residues were found in a measure ranging from 70% to 86% of the food samples analyzed. What are flatates? They are plasticizers that make the material to which they are applied compact, flexible and mouldable. But from the containers they pass to food and when this is assimilated by the human body, it interferes with the hormonal balance (even in the process of growth of the fetus inside the maternal uterus) causing risks and damage to breathing (favoring asthma syndromes) and for fertility. This is the first study to sample plasticizer and flatate residues in highly consumed foods. Data not at all reassuring that await further tests and feedback.