Ultras of Curva B in Paris to honor the twinning with PSG fans

There Curve B of the Naples, twinned with the group K-Soce ultras from PSG is present today in Paris during the match against Nantes which will start at 5pm.

Napoli fans were invited to participate in the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Paris curve.

Neapolitan ultras in Paris

“To the many who ask us what we do next Sunday … we answer about what we do today, we honor our great friendship by attending the celebration of the thirtieth anniversary of their curve, the curve of Paris. We are proud and proud of how the militant Parisian youth of Curva Autueil respects us as a group and Naples as a city, we renew with our participation in an event so important to them the friendship pact that binds us, wishing them and ourselves a long life to our movements and the ideals that unite them “.

PSG Nantes, banner of Curva B

During PSG-Nantes, a large Maradona flag stood out in the Parisian curve and a banner of the Curve B.

Also, one was exposed during the match banner in Italian against Le Figaro, the French newspaper that had described Naples as “third world”.