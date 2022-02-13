Ultrasound-guided infiltrative therapy, the new frontier for osteoarticular and musculotendinous pain in the Di Lorenzo nursing home – MarsicaLive

In this article, with the Dr. Nicola Liberati, Medical Director of the Anesthesia, Resuscitation and Pain Therapy Service, at the “Di Lorenzo” Nursing Homewe will give you testimony, deepening one of the most modern infiltrative therapy techniques.
Is called ultrasound-guided infiltrative therapy and represents a new frontier for i osteoarticular and musculotendinous pains.
What is ultrasound-guided infiltrative therapy.
There infiltrative therapy is a pain therapy procedure intended for the treatment of osteoarticular pathologies (Osteoarthritis, Arthritis, Joint Effusion) and musculotendinous (Tendinitis, Bursitis): the ultrasound vision allows you to optimize the results. Ultrasound allows you to study at first the structure of the pain and evaluate any algogenic causes: at a later time, the infiltrative one, allows you to follow the path of the needle as well as the diffusion of the drug in the vicinity or inside the target structure. All this, under ultrasound vision, in real time. Therefore, ultrasound-guided injection procedures of joints and soft tissues are very valuable tools for the diagnostic and therapeutic management of the patient in the context of musculoskeletal pathology.