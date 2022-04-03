Ultrasound treatment manages to prevent the onset of type 2 diabetes

MADRID, 1 (EUROPE PRESS)

A team of researchers from the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, UCLA Samueli School of Engineering, Yale School of Medicine and Albany School of Medicine have shown the ability of an ultrasound treatment to prevent and even reverse , type 2 diabetes.

“The use of ultrasound could be a game changer in the way bioelectronic medicines are used and applied to diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, in the future. Non-pharmaceutical and device-based methods to augment or replace current drug treatments may add a new therapeutic option for physicians and patients in the future,” said Christopher Puleo, senior biomedical engineer at GE Research.

The team of researchers, whose work has been published in the journal Nature Biomedical Engineering, is already conducting feasibility trials in humans with type 2 diabetes. The goal is to provide a long-lasting treatment to alleviate, or reverse, the disease.

And it is that, the latest advances show the potential of bioelectronic medicine as an alternative or complement to drugs in the treatment of chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes and inflammatory disorders.